Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has flaunted her sunglasses for her latest photoshoot

The eldest sister of Ghanaian beautician Maame Gyamfuaa was recently in the United Kingdom for her lavish vacation

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's stylish sunglasses and hairstyle on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has been spotted in the United Kingdom, enjoying a lavish vacation.

The style influencer has turned heads with her beautiful look as she posed on a busy street for her latest shoot in the European country

Serwaa Amihere slays in classy sunglasses for her photoshoot in London. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere.

Serwaa Amihere slays in stylish sunglasses

GHOne TV morning show host Serwaa Amihere looked sporty in a white fur coat and black pants, which accentuated her curves as she posed for the cameras.

The style influencer complemented her look with a black Prada bag, elevating her style for the shoot.

Lady rocks sunglasses similar to what Serwaa Amihere wore for her recent photoshoot. Photo credit: @alibaba.

Serwaa Amihere modelled elegantly in black long boots to match her chic sunglasses. The co-founder of Oh My Hair also impressed with her glamorous frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup.

The Instagram photos of media personality Serwaa Amihere are below:

Serwaa Amihere meets Zita Benson

Serwaa Amihere has made headlines again, this time with her classy appearance while visiting Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK, Her Excellency Zita Benson, in London.

The newly qualified lawyer looked effortlessly chic in a short-sleeved flared dress, paired with a matching trench coat.

The fashion entrepreneur completed her look with a Yves Saint Laurent brooch, while also showcasing her designer handbag.

Her Excellency Zita Benson looked elegant in a ready-to-wear designer pantsuit and burgundy flat shoes for the rare meeting with the media personality.

The Instagram video of Serwaa Amihere and Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK, Zita Benson, is below:

Ghanaians react to Serwaa Amihere's look

Some social media users criticised the fashionista for wearing sunglasses to a formal meeting.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Lady Nass stated:

"In formal meetings, proper etiquette requires that we remove our sunglasses, as keeping them on is generally considered impolite and may be interpreted as a lack of respect or openness toward the people we are engaging with."

Yaa Mensah commented:

"Yeah, even wearing them indoors is kinda cringe."

Nana Tweneboah commented:

"Next time, remove those glasses, Serwaa Amihere."

Princess Yaa stated:

"You are the most elegant woman I know in Ghana 🇬🇭 ❤️❤️."

The celebrity banker commented:

"Is this the winter coat u are bringing me to wear in GH, please 😁."

Deaconess Akonoba commented:

"My Queen 👸 My lawyer 😂 …no time to explain."

Kofi Mensah commented:

"Commissioner shoe nor bi here o 😍. Lawyer papapaaa❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Serwaa Amihere rocks a stylish red outfit during a photoshoot. Photo credit: @serwaamihere.

Serwaa Amihere comments on Lumba's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere speaking out for the first time about the funeral of the late Daddy Lumba.

The brand influencer’s post on her official X platform sparked a conversation online.

Attorney Serwaa Amihere’s comments regarding the funeral of the late Daddy Lumba have elicited mixed responses from some Ghanaians.

