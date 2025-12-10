Members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Jaman North constituency have protested against the appointment of Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo as a Grassroots Football ambassador.

Yaw Dabo: Jaman North NDC Members Call on Sports Minister to Revoke Actor's Ambassador Appointment

In a social media post on November 27, 2025, journalist Saddick Adams, popularly known as Sports Obama, announced the news of the Kumawood actor's juicy appointment.

The appointment followed a meeting between Kumawood superstar Yaw Dabo, who owns Dabo Soccer Academy, and Kofi Adams, the Minister for Sports and Recreation, as well as Member of Parliament for Buem."

Adams laid out his plans for Dabo during the meeting, which he said was to be a reward for the great work he had already done promoting grassroots football in the country.

NDC supporters protest Yaw Dabo's appointment

Yaw Dabo's appointment did not go down well with many staunch supporters of the NDC, including his colleague Xandy Kamel, who questioned why the party neglected grassroots supporters and chose the diminutive actor for the role.

She also criticised the Minister and the government for their decision. According to her and other disgruntled NDC supporters, the Kumawood actor had previously made some unsavoury remarks about President John Dramani Mahama and his party.

The NDC supporters also accused Dabo of being a sympathiser of the opposition, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), following his past campaigns for former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

NDC supporters call for Dabo's appointment revocation

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, a group of angry NDC sympathisers including local party officials, called on the Minister of Sports to reverse his decision to appoint Yaw Dabo as Ambassador for grassroots football.

They cited Dabo’s past criticism of the party and President Mahama as the reasons behind their protest against the Kumawood actor's appointment.

They warned that the Sports Minister's decision could cost the government votes in the constituency if the president does not take action against it.

The X video of the NDC Jaman North supporters calling for Yaw Dabo's ambassadorial appointment to be revoked is below:

Reactions to NDC supporters protesting Dabo's appointment

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Allah_mensah commented:

"This is why we/they caution people to desist from insults and other uncalled-for behaviour. It can really affect you in the future. A word to the wise."

DermyMarlkson said:

"They should find some job to do."

Honourable_Ike wrote:

"I first wondered why the Sports Minister wants to appoint Yaw Dabo. In fact, that was a bad decision."

OladokunElisha commented:

"So now it’s not about competency to do the job, it’s about who is smart enough to support the party at all costs."

