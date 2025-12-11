The University of Ghana has released the list of admissions for the 2025/2026 undergraduate programmes

Alongside this announcement, the tertiary institution has outlined simple steps to help applicants check the status of their applications

The school has rolled out a new initiative designed to guide confirmed admitted students through the next stages of their admission process

A fresh wave of excitement has swept across prospective applicants as the University of Ghana officially releases the list of admissions for the 2025/2026 undergraduate programmes.

UG releases list of admissions for the 2025/2026 undergraduate programmes. Image credit: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

This update appeared in a post shared on the university’s official X (formerly Twitter) platform, bringing renewed hope to thousands eagerly waiting for news on their applications.

Along with the announcement, clear guidelines were provided to help each applicant verify the progress of their admission process.

In the post, the university encouraged anyone experiencing challenges to walk to the Academic Affairs Directorate Admission Desk, located at the UG Stadium, an initiative introduced recently to ensure that no admitted student is left stranded.

“Admissions for 2025/2026 undergraduate programmes at the University of Ghana have been released! Check your admission status here: https://apply.ug.edu.gh/admissions/admissionstatus. Applicants needing assistance can visit the Academic Affairs Directorate Admission Desk at the UG Stadium.”

How to check your UG Admission status

UG has made the process simple:

Click the official link provided here.

You will be directed to the Admission Status Checker interface.

Scroll down until you see ‘Enter Serial Number or Surname to Search’.

Input your details, and your application status will appear immediately.

This update follows closely on the heels of the recently launched Academic Affairs Directorate Admission Desk, a dedicated support unit set up to help students facing issues with the admission process.

Many applicants have already praised the university for this thoughtful initiative.

Read the X details below.

Reactions to release of UG admission list

YEN.com.gh captured several interesting reactions from applicants celebrating or questioning the announcement:

@ur_Gean wrote:

“Congratulations to me.”

@kendy_mens asked:

“Is this the final list, or other applicants should wait?”

@Derry38468 shared:

“I decline am wey I accept tech sharp!”

@AHIA_JR inquired:

“Wosop with distance.”

@GloverMingles responded:

“All dey part.”

UG takes bold step to guide 2025 applicants

In a TikTok video posted by @KingShacky on Thursday, December 11, 2025, the content creator, known for sharing helpful guidance on university admissions, explained that the team is fully equipped to assist admitted applicants.

They are ready to address any concerns or questions regarding the admission process.

According to the video, the Help Desk is stationed at the University of Ghana Sports Complex, where staff members focus solely on assisting individuals with no fee.

The University of Ghana creates an active operating help desk to help new students with the admission process. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

He further explained that the desk operates from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekdays, and is also available on weekends from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This extended schedule is meant to create more access for applicants who may not be able to visit during regular working hours.

UG takes action against Prof. Gyampo, Dr Domfe

On November 21, 2025, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Ghana has decided to take action against Prof. Gyampo and Dr Domfe following their clash on TV3.

The university stated that it would investigate the confrontation that occurred during a media engagement on The Key Points, a current affairs programme on TV3.

In a statement, the university explained that the probe would be conducted in accordance with the University of Ghana Statutes (2024) and the Code of Conduct for Academic Senior Members (2011).

Source: YEN.com.gh