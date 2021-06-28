Kwame Sefa Kayi says the closure of Radio Gold by the Akufo-Addo administration was disturbing

The station was closed down in May 2019 for defaulting to renew its license

Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful rejected accusations that the station was targeted

Kwame Sefa Kayi has described as disturbing, the speed and energy used to shut down Radio Gold.

Radio Gold, a station affiliated with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), was taken off air in 2019.

The National Communication Authority (NCA) said in a statement then that the station was closed because it defaulted in renewing its license.

"Radio stations operating without valid authorisations as determined by the 2017 FM Broadcasting Audit are being shut down with immediate effect as an enforcement action in view of the decision of the Electronic Communications Tribunal," the statement said in parts.

Commenting on the shutdown in a recent interview on Peace FM's Entertainment Review, Sefa Kayi called for the restoration of Radio Gold's operating license.

"Whether it was law or politics, I believe the speed and energy that was used to shut down Radio Gold is very disturbing...I believe if the NCA, Ministry of Communication, whoever was in charge of that operation; if they had engaged in further negotiations, Radio Gold would still be on air," the Kokrokoo host posited.

"When there is a change of government tomorrow, Radio Gold will come back on air. If it's an NDC government, they will also take revenge. So, it's a vicious cycle. If we don't stop it today, it will follow us into the future. It's up to us to decide," he added.

Radio Gold not targeted

Meanwhile, Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, rejected claims that the pro-NDC station was targeted for closure.

"Montie FM and Radio Gold were not targeted. If they had not acted in contravention of the law, nobody would have touched them no matter how much you disliked or hated them because they'd have been in compliance with the law," the Ablekuma West MP told the Appointment Committee during her vetting earlier this year.

She insisted that it was not possible for her to target any particular radio station for political reasons.

