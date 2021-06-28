Police arrest 2 Ghanaians, 2 Guineans over Jamestown bullion van attack in Kyebi

Four suspects have been arrested over the deadly bullion van attack at Jamestown in Accra

They were arrested in Kyebi in the Eastern Region

General Constable Emmanuel Osei was killed during the attack that happened earlier this month

Police in the Eastern Region have arrested four persons, including two Guineans, in connection to the deadly bullion van attack in which a police officer died, YEN.com.gh has gathered.

With service number G/C 58449, General Constable Emmanuel Osei lost his life after unknown armed men attacked the bullion van on Monday, June 14, 2021.

General Constable Emmanuel Osei was killed during the attack

A member of the National SWAT Unit, Osei was guarding a Nissan van with registration number GT 8592, belonging to a company called Montran when he met his untimely death.

The arrest

According to a report sighted on Peacefmonline, the police arrested the four suspects in Kyebi in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The suspects are Collins Addae, aka Kekye, Ebenezer Gyimah, aka Peace, and Musa Kamara, 26, with his brother Suleman Ketah both from Guinea.

Kamara and his brother are said to be on the police wanted list.

We will get the perpetrators - IGP

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, confidently assured that the killers of late General Constable Emmanuel Osei would be apprehended.

"We will definitely get them [perpetrators]," the IGP assured the family of the slain officer when he led a team of senior officers to commiserate with the family at Millennium City in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

The IGP said investigations have commenced into the incident in earnest after he instructed the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service to take over the case.

"… that's that's the level of seriousness we have attached to the case," he stated.

Security threats ignored

Security Analyst, Chekora Mubarak, blamed the ghastly murder of General Constable Emmanuel Osei on a "weak intelligence" gathering.

"Our security services have always used the reactionary approach. Glaring security threats are neglected till something goes wrong before efforts are made to address it," Mubarak told YEN.com.gh.

"Criminals are always a step ahead, and until they strike, it is business as usual. It is only when the unfortunate happens that issues being raised by experts are addressed, and mostly these are ''talk shows with little or no action to back it," Mubarak added.

