Award-winning Ghanaian content creator Wode Maya has opened up about how much he makes from content creation every month.

The YouTuber has shared insights into the lucrative potential of social media when utilised strategically.

Wode Maya says he makes over $100,000 from content creation every month. Photo credit: @wodemaya.

Wode Maya earns $100,000 monthly from online

Ghanaian social media personality Wode Maya has announced that his income from various online platforms can peak at a $100,000 in just one month.

Wode Maya emphasised the importance of understanding the unique algorithms and audience engagement strategies for each social media platform to maximise earning potential.

“If you use social media wisely, it can change everything for you. The platforms where you don’t see me actively engaged are the ones that aren’t generating revenue for me,” he noted, indicating a strategic approach to his online presence.

When discussing his primary income sources, Wode Maya clarified that not all social media platforms are equally profitable for him.

“I don’t generate income from TikTok. Instead, the majority of my earnings come from YouTube and Facebook,” he stated, pointing to the platforms that align best with his content and audience.

Wode Maya talks about working with brands

Wode Maya also added that he selective regard brand ambassadorial deals despite his massive online influence and success,

He noted the importance of maintaining authenticity in his work, which made him the global star which he is now.

The tourist ambassador explained that his commitment to authenticity underscored his dedication to connecting with his audience on a personal level.

“I want to be as authentic as I can be, and I’m very cautious about collaborating with brands, as they often impose restrictions that can dilute my genuine voice.”

Wode Maya wins another award before discussing his income from YouTube. Photo credit: @wodemaya.

Wode Maya cancels two sponsored trips

Wode Maya has disclosed that he realised he was mentally and physically worn out and had to make the tough decision to cancel two sponsored trips.

He explained that the trips were fully financed and offered exciting chances. The well-known travel vlogger clarified that his body and mind required more relaxation than continual movement and content production.

Even while the work appeared beautiful on the surface, Wode Maya claimed that constant travel, filming, editing, and satisfying expectations can subtly exhaust creators.

