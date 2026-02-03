Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Pregnant Nigerian Woman in Ghana Seeks Help to Return Home After Two Years, Video Trends
People

Pregnant Nigerian Woman in Ghana Seeks Help to Return Home After Two Years, Video Trends

by  Ruth Sekyi
3 min read
  • A Nigerian woman in Ghana, who has spent two years working in the adult entertainment industry, has expressed her readiness to return home and rebuild her life
  • Six months pregnant, she has appealed to fellow Nigerians and kindhearted individuals to help her find an alternative way to earn a living
  • Despite still working in the streets to survive, her story has drawn sympathy online, with many urging support as she seeks a safer, dignified future

A Nigerian woman residing in Ghana has openly expressed her readiness to return to her home country after spending two years working to sustain herself.

A Nigerian woman in Ghana seeks help to return home after two years in the adult industry. Image credit: Getty images, thenigerianvoice
Source: UGC

Currently six months pregnant, she is reaching out to fellow Nigerians and kind-hearted individuals for assistance in securing a safer and more stable source of income.

She explained that her continued engagement in risky activities has been a matter of survival rather than choice.

Having spent two years in Ghana, she wants to return home and is seeking help to take care of herself and her child without putting her life at risk.

The woman’s story has highlighted the struggles many migrants face while trying to survive abroad. Her plea emphasises the need for support systems and alternative opportunities for those in vulnerable situations, especially for expecting mothers striving to provide for their families.

Social media users and community members have begun to share their takes, offering guidance, encouragement, and practical assistance.

Many have stressed the importance of creating pathways for safe employment, ensuring that women like her do not have to resort to high-risk work to make ends meet.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

