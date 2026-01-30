Ghanaian student Felix Owusu, a father of two studying at the Illinois Institute of Technology, died in a fatal early morning road accident in Chicago

The crash occurred around 5:54 a.m. on Wednesday, January 28 , after snowfall caused his car to lose control and collide with a trailer while he was on his way to work

, The Ghanaian community in the US has organised a GoFundMe to support his wife and children as they face both emotional and immigration challenges

The Ghanaian community in the United States is mourning the painful loss of Felix Owusu, a young family man whose life was cut short in a tragic road accident in Chicago.

The Ghanaian community mourns after a father and student dies in a Chicago snow accident. Image credit: Prophakwa

Source: Instagram

Felix died in the early hours of Wednesday, January 28, after his car collided with a trailer on Wilmington–Peotone Road.

The crash occurred around 5:54 a.m. as he was driving to work.

According to accounts from people close to him, snowfall had made the road slippery, causing his car to lose control and drift into the path of the trailer.

Watch the Instagram video of the aftermath of the accident:

The impact was severe, and Felix sadly passed away instantly.

Originally from Akyem Agogo in Ghana, Felix moved to the United States to pursue higher education at the Illinois Institute of Technology.

He had completed school not long ago and was focused on building a stable life for his family.

He lived in Chicago with his wife and their two children, all of whom depended on him.

US-based Ghanaian reacts to Felix Owusu's death

Popular Ghanaian pastor and immigration consultant Prophakwa, who lives in the US and knew Felix personally, has spoken about the circumstances surrounding the accident.

He described the scene as heartbreaking and explained that the damage to the car showed how serious the crash was.

Prophakwa also expressed concern about Felix’s wife, who is in the US on an F2 status, noting that his sudden death places her immigration situation in uncertainty.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Ghanaians react to Felix Owusu's death

Since the news broke, Ghanaians living in the US have come together to support the grieving family.

Plans are currently in place to launch a GoFundMe to help Felix’s wife and children with funeral arrangements and basic living expenses as they try to come to terms with their loss.

Felix Owusu is remembered as a quiet, hardworking man who left Ghana with hope in his heart and dreams for his family.

His passing has left a deep void, and many continue to pray for strength and comfort for the loved ones he left behind.

Check out some comments below:

Blessed Betty commented:

"The UK would have given her and the kids automatic citizenship, once the main applicant is dead under such circumstances. I salute UK on that. My condolences awww charleee 😔."

Jah Bless commented:

"Illinois state, mmm, my sister's schoolmate."

Kofi Boat commented:

"Sooo sad. If not poverty and our poor policies in Ghana, why would you travel abroad under such harsh conditions?"

Sister Efya commented:

"My Cousin rest well bro💔🙏😰."

Nana Kwesi commented:

"Saw the accident, didn't know he's a Ghanaian ooooo awwwww."

A Ghanaian woman runs to Auntie Naa after her husband dies while seeking greener pastures in Canada. Image credit: Oyerepa FM/YouTube

Source: TikTok

Ghanaian man dies mysteriously in Canada

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman has been plunged into sorrow after her husband passed away in Canada while seeking greener pastures.

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared their views on the unfortunate incident.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh