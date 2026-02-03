Gifty Dumelo has celebrated husband John Dumelo's 42nd birthday with a heartfelt social media tribute

She shared lovely family photos that showcased love and connection between the Dumelos on this special occasion

The beautiful post from Dumelo's wife excited many of her followers, who joined her in wishing the actor well

Gifty Dumelo, the wife of Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo, has shown off her family as her husband celebrated his birthday.

Dumelo, the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon and Deputy Minister of Agriculture, turned 42 on February 3, 2026.

Actor and politician John Dumelo's wife, Gifty Dumelo, celebrates him on his 42nd birthday.

Source: Instagram

In celebration, the actor-turned-politician's wife took to social media to share some beautiful family.

The Instagram post showed Gifty, her husband, and their three children in different photo and video carousels.

In the first frame, the wife and husband posed with their children, who wore Christmas pyjamas. The next slides included images of Dumelo and his children at home and church, among other places.

Sharing the images, Gifty Dumelo described her husband as a wonderful human being with whom she has created a home, family, and community, noting that he is the only one she would choose to build her life with.

"On this day, many years ago, a wonderful human being was born. And that person was you. Together, we’ve created a home, a family, and a community."There’s no one I’d rather be building a life with than you."

She wished the Ayawaso West Wuogon MP a happy birthday with expectations of more adventures in their lives together.

"Happy birthday to my best friend and favourite person. I can’t wait for more out-of-this-world adventures! Happy birthday!"

Before Dumelo's wife shared her celebratory post, the Deputy Agric Minister shared a photo to wish himself a happy birthday. He asked for prayers.

"Today I celebrate another year around the sun...happy birthday to myself. All I need today is prayers and the wisdom to touch more lives. #idey4u," he captioned.

Reactions to John Dumelo's wife's birthday post

The post by Gifty Dumelo sparked mixed reactions, with many fans joining her in celebrating her husband, while others observed a resemblance between the actor and his children. Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh sighted.

esther.quainoo.773 said:

"Daddy 10_ Mommy 0...no resemblance for Mommy 😂😂😂."

m.y_tiwaa said:

"Wow, all the kids take after their dad, oo, John must have strong genes🤝💯."

whitofmiracles said:

"Happiest birthday, Kofi. Here's to the 700 years of being the change your people need❤️❤️❤️❤️."

afiaamankwaahtamakloe said:

"Blessed birthday, Hon. Live long with good health and wealth."

thachopitah_ said:

"Happy birthday to my favourite actor, my best. More blessings❤️❤️❤️."

diohjovert said:

"Happy birthday to a leader and legend. God bless you, sir, you have inspired so many generations, sending love from Cameroon 🇨🇲 🎂❤️."

John Dumelo and wife, Gifty, pose in a family photo before the birth of their third child.

Source: Instagram

John Dumelo shares favourite Gɔbɛ Joint

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that John Dumelo delighted fans with a glimpse into his everyday life in a post.

The minister shared images of himself enjoying a local Ghanaian dish, Gɔbɛ, a combination of gari and beans, traditionally served in banana leaves.

The post showcased how Dumelo, despite his high-profile positions, still embraces the simple joys of Ghanaian life.

