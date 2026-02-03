A young Ghanaian man has won the respect of many after he opened up about living in the UK

Speaking in an interview, the young man opened up about his time in Ghana and his present reality now that he lives in the UK

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by the young man

Edward, a Ghanaian man who relocated to the UK, has used his lived experience to advise people after four years of living in the country.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, the young man disclosed that he worked as a policeman in Ghana for 12 years prior to resigning from his post to make the trip to the UK.

Upon arrival, he opened up about the support he got from an aunt as he got the necessary training to start working as a caregiver.

Reflecting on living in the country, Edward indicated that the notion of making money easily was untrue, adding that there were times he was filled with regret over his decision to relocate, particularly based on his standard of living when he was in Ghana.

He complained about the high rent prices, admitting he had to take up a second job in that regard.

"After taxes, I was earning 1,800 pounds, of which I paid rent of 800 pounds, so I decided to go for a second job. It is not easy. Many have the notion that it is easy to make money here, but bills take a chunk of the money.

"I was working on a house project and envisaged I would be able to build a storey building shortly after coming here, but it is not easy. Now I have put that project on hold."

Asked why he still remains in the UK if life in the UK was not as he envisaged, Edward stated that he had plans of returning, but wanted to work and save some funds before making the move.

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated over 300 likes and 20 comments.

Watch the video below:

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the young man's lived experience in the UK.

@kwamemarfo9910 stated:

"Bro, if you are not married, think of that ASAP. If not, it will be very late for you. These are the things that delay you in life abroad."

@stephenfrimpong7597 opined:

"The system will teach you how to become your true self."

@sean30555 added:

"Seems like a nice guy, but you talk like this as a former police officer lol."

@DanielDome added:

"When you are abroad, the years run fast."

