Arsenal and Chelsea approach their EFL Cup semi-final second leg facing major selection concerns, with injuries set to sideline several key figures on both teams

The Blues appear to be the harder hit, with as many as seven players at risk of missing the short trip across London to take on the Gunners on Tuesday night

A positive result for either side – particularly Chelsea – could seal a place in the final, where Man City or Newcastle United await in the showpiece clash

Arsenal and Chelsea are set for a tense night at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, as the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final decides who moves one step closer to silverware.

A place at Wembley is on the line, and both dugouts head into the London showdown battling selection headaches that could shape the story before a ball is even kicked.

Arsenal and Chelsea players wrestle for possession during the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final match at Stamford Bridge on January 14, 2026. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Arsenal vs Chelsea: List of 10 absentees

The visitors travel across the capital with several concerns. Chelsea’s back line looks stretched, as Levi Colwill and Tosin Adarabioyo are both managing fitness troubles.

In the engine room, Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo continue to deal with physical issues, reducing options in central areas.

Out wide, Jamie Gittens remains a doubt, trimming attacking variety at a time when spark is needed.

There is also uncertainty surrounding Estevao, whose absence would remove another creative outlet. Liam Rosenior addressed that situation with care.

"I will not put any pressure on him," commented Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior.

"It has to be right for him, and he has to feel he is in the right place to perform with this team."

Arsenal have their own problems to solve. According to The Standard, youngster Max Dowman sits out with an ankle complaint.

Bukayo Saka’s status is still unclear, which leaves Mikel Arteta waiting on a key figure in the final third.

Mikel Merino is also battling a foot concern that may keep him unavailable, thinning resources in midfield.

With up to ten names across both camps potentially missing, unlike the first leg, which saw 13 players absent, rotation players and academy graduates could find themselves under the spotlight in a match of huge consequence.

Arsenal hold a slight advantage going into the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie with Chelsea. Photo by Alex Pantling.

Arsenal vs Chelsea match preview

Despite the setbacks, quality remains on display. The home side knows that avoiding defeat is enough to secure passage, a position that allows them to manage risk if needed.

Their rivals must show urgency from the first whistle. A narrow victory may not be sufficient, so boldness could define their approach.

History does not offer much comfort for the Blues. They have not beaten their opponents in the last 10 meetings in all competitions, according to Sports Mole.

Recent trips to the Emirates have also ended in disappointment, with three successive losses at this venue.

For the hosts, motivation runs deep. They have not featured in a cup final since 2020 and see this as a major opportunity to return to the big stage.

