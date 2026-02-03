NPP MPs, led by Minority Leader Afenyo-Markin, visited Dr Bawumia to congratulate him on his 2029 presidential candidacy

Members of Parliament of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) have visited the residence of former vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Led by the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the MPs, majority of whom were clad in white, paid a courtesy call on Dr Bawumia to congratulate him on his re-election as the party's presidential candidate for 2029.

Nhyiaeso MP Stephen Amoah hugs Dr Mahamudu Bawumia after during a visit to his residence on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. Photo credit: Sir-Obama Pokuase/Facebook & @jibsglowbal/TikTok.

Among the parliamentarians seen at Dr Bawumia's residence on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, was the MP for Nhyiaeso and former deputy minister for finance, Dr Stephen Amoah.

Prior to the NPP flagbearer race, Dr Amoah, popularly known as Sticka, strongly opposed Dr Bawumia’s re-election as the party’s presidential candidate following what he described as a disappointing performance in the 2024 election.

He pitched camp with Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Bawumia’s closest rival in the primary, touring the 275 constituencies across the country to ensure Agyapong got the nod.

In the course of the campaign, Sticka was alleged to have made some tribal remarks against the former vice president in his bid to get Kennedy Agyapong elected over him.

Considering these incidents, many least expected Dr Amoah to have the courage to stand before Dr Bawumia after the presidential primary because of the things he was alleged to have said.

However, in a video of the MPs’ visit, the duo seemed to have moved on from the controversies that marred the flagbearer race, as they were seen engaging in a hearty conversation during the visit.

The video circulating on social media showed the Nhyiaeso MP hugging the former vice president in a show of unity and togetherness.

Netizens react to Bawumia and Sticka’s hug

Some Ghanaians who chanced on the video of Dr Bawumia and Dr Amoah hugging each other have sparked reactions on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

@Awudu Zingomah said:

"Hahaha....he said during the elections Dr. Bawumia describe him as a rabbit . Anyway, great seeing them together."

@DK Seafoods DK also said:

"Point of correction. Minority Caucus pays a courtesy call to DMB (Npp flagbere) and sticka took a picture with him."

@Sir-Pz Abdul Gamel commented:

"I know stika is a party person, he will definitely work our victory coming this elections"

@Collins Adjei Poku also commented

"The beauty of democracy and party cohesion, this is why we should always be measured by things we say against the opposing sides. Am very happy for our party. The healing process and the unity we all desired have been quick and is a good sign for our victory in 2028."

Nhyiaeso MP, Dr Stephen Amoah, rejects the tribalism tag, saying he does not believe in ethnic bigotry. Photo credit: UGC.

Sticka rejects tribalism tag

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Stephen Amoah had denied accusations of tribalism following comments made during Kennedy Agyapong’s campaign event.

The Nhyiaeso MP said he does not believe in tribes, explaining that biological science does not support tribal distinctions.

He clarified that his support for Agyapong over Bawumia is strategic and not based on ethnicity.

