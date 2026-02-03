Veteran Ghanaian actress Vivienne Achor resurfaced in public for the first time in years after her long hiatus from the movie industry

In a viral photo on social media, the veteran movie star showed off her physical makeover after many years living in the US

Vivienne Achor's latest public appearance abroad has triggered positive reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Veteran award-winning Ghanaian actress Vivienne Achor has courted attention after a new photo of her abroad surfaced on social media.

Veteran Ghanaian actress Vivienne Achor shows off her massive transformation after resurfacing abroad. Photo source: Vivienne Achor

Vivienne Achor has been inactive in the Ghanaian film industry for over a decade since relocating to the US for greener pastures and to be with his family.

Vivienne Achor flaunts massive transformation after resurfacing

In a photo she shared on her official Facebook page on Friday, January 30, 2026, the 62-year-old Vivienne looked gorgeous as she showed off her current youthful look.

In the photo, the veteran actress wore a classy black and gold dress and complemented the outfit with her trademark designer eyeglasses, red lipstick, gold earrings, and a gold chain as she posed for the camera.

It also appeared that Vivienne had made significant progress in losing weight, as she looked slimmer abroad.

Vivienne's rare public appearance ignited positive reactions from the actress's numerous fans, who flooded the comments section of her social media post.

The Facebook photo of Vivienne Achor showing off his massive transformation abroad is below:

Who is Vivienne Achor?

Vivienne Achor is a veteran Ghanaian actress currently based in New York in the United States of America (USA). She was born in Nandom in the Upper West Region.

The celebrated actress is a mother of two children, Kelly Achor and Achor Ndukako Melvinblaq.

According to her Facebook page, Vivienne is an alumna of St Mary's Senior High School in Korle Gonno, Accra, and the Phoenix Rehabilitation and Nursing Centre in the US.

She rose to prominence in the Ghanaian movie industry in the 2000s after starring in countless movies alongside other top stars, including the late Suzzy Williams, Van Vicker, Ecow Smith-Asante, Kofi Adjorlolo, Jackie Appiah, Roselyn Ngissah, Mawuli Gavor, Nadia Buari, James Gardiner, Twosweet Annan, Yvonne Nelson, and many others.

Notable movies from Vivienne's filmography include My Mother's Heart, The Return of Beyonce, Darkness of Sorrow, Babynayoka, The Perfect Picture, Death After Birth, Destiny's Child, Sasha, What My Wife Doesn't Know, Fake Feelings, Tentacles, and others.

Following several years as one of the leading movie stars, the veteran actress disappeared from the industry.

In a 2013 interview on Accra-based radio station Hitz FM, she blamed movie producers and marketers for her absence from the movie screens.

Vivienne claimed that the filmmakers preferred younger girls who would show their bodies in movies over her and her colleagues.

She was honoured with an award in recognition of her contribution to the film industry later in 2013 at the City People Entertainment Awards at the Haven in Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria.

In 2014, Vivienne was elected into office as the Vice President of the Ghana Actors Guild (GAG) until her dismissal after a heated executive meeting in October 2016.

Vivienne Achor's public appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Vinolia Wuver commented:

"You look gorgeous. Such a lovely, beautiful lady."

Christian Asher wrote:

"Sweet as ever."

Elaine Campbell said:

"Hey sister."

