Papa Shee has declared a three-day crusade for Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, ahead of the highlife musician's second funeral rite

In a video, the former singer, now pastor, called on all members of Team Legal Wives to grace the occasion to make it a memorable one

The announcement has triggered massive reactions on social media as both Team Odo Broni and Team Legal Wives break their silence

The late Daddy Lumba's friend, Papa Shee, has declared a three-day crusade for the singer's first wife weeks after announcing a possible second funeral for him on March 28 and 29, 2026.

Pap Shee announces crusade for Akosua Serwaa

In a press conference held on February 3, 2026, Papa Shee confirmed that the second funeral, which he announced a couple of weeks ago, will come off as planned.

He further announced that a three-day crusade will be organised at Circle on March 19, 20 and 21 to seek divine protection and spiritual liberation for Akosua Serwaa.

According to him, this prayer is very important for Lumba's first wife to break free from every bondage, calling on all Team Legal Wives to come in their numbers to support their leader.

“ This crusade will be very massive, those in bondages will be broken. There will be signs and wonders, and the mighty hand of God will prevail,” the Evangelist stated.

Watch the Instagram video of Papa Shee making the announcement:

Papa Shee's crusade for Akosua sparks reactions

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Papa Shee made the announcement.

Seer wrote:

"Crusade, now come inside? Awvww Papa Shee.”

Queen Adlaid wrote:

"God is good all the time, but he doesn't support these things."

Glogee wrote:

"Eii! Eii!! Eii!!! I am beginning to believe what some people were saying."

Real Taadi wrote:

"You think God can answer this? The legend is gone, why all these? I am sad.”

Lady wrote:

"Eeeeii Papa Shee. You don't know what the Lord has done for you if you don't have an uncle disgracing you up and down.”

Queen Sekyia wrote:

"I heard they are bringing a declaration that benefits Odo Broni and the children that means Maa Akosua Serwaa will not get anything. How true is this?”

Melody wrote:

"Everybody is cashing in on this case, bloggers, streamers, TikTokers are all cashing out, they don't ever want it to end. If it goes quiet, they will look for a fault or accuse someone of something.”

Kwabena Awuku wrote:

"I blame Akosua Serwaa for all of this. How can this konyonso man be your right-hand man?”

Watch the TikTok video of Papa Shee speaking on why Akosua Serwaa couldn't attend her husband's funeral:

Papa Shee clarifies Akosua skipping Lumba’s funeral

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on Papa Shee's explanation of why Akosua Serwaa didn't attend her late husband's funeral in Kumasi on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

He noted that Akosua Serwaa was still in Germany at the time, adding that she was not formally invited or notified about her late husband's funeral service.

