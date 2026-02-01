Galamsey Kingpin Arrested in Ahanta West After Attempting To Bribe NAIMOS Taskforce With GH¢20,000
The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat Taskforce operating in the Ahanta West Municipality arrested a so-galled kingping on January 31.
The task force is said to have rejected a GH¢20,000 bribe from the suspect, one Bright Mensah.
In a statement on Facebook, the Deputy CEO of the Forestry Commission noted that the task force raided several illegal mining sites within the Cape Three Points forest reserve.
It also burned several makeshift structures and illegal mining equipment seen at sites.
As part of the operations, the team retrieved two excavators which had been immobilised by taking their monitors and hidden at the site by the illegal miners.
The task force managed to recover the immobilised excavators and made arrangements to convey the excavators to a holding area at Takoradi.
"However, whiles on the movement of the excavators from the forest to the road for onward movement to the Takoradi Base, an individual suspected to be a Galamsey Kinpin named *BRIGHT MENSAH* who claimed to be owner of the excavators, onboard a white Pickup with Registration Number *GT 8299-24* approached one of the Taskforce members to bribe him to release the excavators with a sum of Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis."
Mensah and four other illegal miners were later traced toa galamsey site and were subsequently arrested.
