Social media has started getting flooded with massive comments after another prophecy about the NPP primaries, and Kennedy Agyapong totally failed

The man of God, Prophet Omega, had prophesied doom for the NPP politician, but unfortunately, they failed to manifest as stated

His failed prophecy came after the election was successful and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was declared the winner of the flagbearer race

The Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Omega, has sparked massive reactions on social media after his prophecy about the just-ended NPP primaries failed to materialise.

Prophet Omega sparks massive reactions on social media after his prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong failed to materialise. Image credit: 3FM/ Best media

Source: Facebook

Prophet Omega's prophecy about Kennedy fails

Before the NPP's primaries, which took place on Saturday, January 31, 2026, Prophet Omega dropped a doom prophecy about Kennedy Agyapong.

According to the man of God, Kennedy Agyapong was not going to win the election, but he would not accept the results, and this might lead to an unexpected commotion.

He affirmatively indicated that the flagbearer race would not end peacefully because of the controversial actions the former lawmaker would take, but his predictions totally failed as the election ended successfully without any casualties.

Watch the TikTok video of when Prophet Omega prophesied about Kennedy Agyapong:

Bawumia declared winner of NPP Primaries

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was declared the overall winner of the 2026 NPP primaries by the Electoral Commission at a coronation event held at the NPP headquarters.

According to the NPP constitution, a candidate must obtain more than 50% of the total valid votes cast to be elected a presidential flagbearer.

Dr. Bawumia polled 110,645 votes, representing 56.48% of the total valid votes cast. Kennedy Agyapong placed second with 46,554 votes, representing 23.8%, and Bryan Acheampong came third with 36,303 votes, accounting for 18.5%.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum polled 1,999 votes, representing 1%, while former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyepong, secured 402 votes, amounting to 0.2%. The results came after hours of intense voting by delegates.

Prophet Omega's failed prophecy sparks reactions

Below are some comments on social compiled by YEN.com.gh after Prophet Omega's failed prophecy:

Akyereye Derrick wrote:

"Hmm, so their church members still went to church."

Deborah Asare wrote:

"If someone says they are speaking for God, but what they say does not happen, then God did not send them. A true message from God will always come true. If the prophecy fails, the person is speaking from themselves, not from God. So you should not be afraid of them."

Nana Kwame wrote:

"And he will still have church members."

Hon Isaac wrote:

"Ebo Noah was arrested for nothing."

Deborah Asare:

"Jesus Christ, if Ken says anything now, some people will come and say rubbish to Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong. God bless Ken."

Solomon wrote:

"I miss Dampare. By this time, this pastor has been arrested."

Watch the Instagram video of Kennedy Agyapong conceding defeat below:

Kennedy Agyapong concedes defeat after Bawumia emerged as the winner of the 2026 NPP primaries. Image credit: TV3

Source: Facebook

Kennedy Agyapong concede defeat after NPP primaries

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kennedy Agyapong conceded defeat after losing the NPP primaries to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

In his speech, he thanked his campaign team, saying God's time is always the best.

He further urged his supporters to accept the outcome and back Dr. Bawumia, the winner of the primary.

Source: YEN.com.gh