There is no film industry in Ghana - Veteran media personality Kwami Sefa Kayi

Kwami Sefa Kayi has downplayed the existence of a vibrant movie industry in the country

According to him, there was no excitement about the current state of the said industry

The veteran journalist was speaking in an exclusive interview on Accra-based Peace FM

Award-wining on-air personality, Kwami Sefa Kayi, has stated categorically that in his opinion, there is currently nothing like a film industry in Ghana.

While speaking in an exclusive interview on ‘Entertainment Review’ on Peace FM, Kwami Sefa Kayi blamed the current state of the movie industry on the lack of proper structures.

The morning show host said there were no structures in place that would promote a thriving film industry.

“I don’t believe we have a film industry . . .We don’t have a film industry,” Chairman General Kwami Sefa Kayi said while expressing his disappointments over the movie industry.

He went on to add that there was nothing exciting about acting in Ghana as the industry had taken a spiral descent from its glory days.

He believed what many people call a movie industry in the country is not a movie industry, stressing the industry crippled a long time ago during his days of acting.

"Acting in this country doesn’t pay. It didn’t pay from when I was much younger. It is not paying today; it won’t pay tomorrow, he added”

He challenged any person who thinks otherwise, saying legendary actors like; Fred Amugi, David Dontoh, Grace Omaboe, Grace Nortey, Irene Opare, Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe among others would have by now received the honours due to them if there was a vibrant film industry.

“If this was another country, they would have been the people we should be celebrating today. But what did we do for them? Sometimes, they have to literally beg to earn a living. I mean like seriously! It is because we have no structures. That’s why I’m saying we don’t have an industry. So, there’s nothing,” he added.

