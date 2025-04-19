Asamoah Gyan has encouraged Arsenal to offer Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey a contract extension

According to Gyan, Partey deserves a contract extension, and should the Gunners delay, they might live to regret it

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old's current deal with the North London club expires on June 30, 2025

Legendary Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan has urged Arsenal to act swiftly in securing Thomas Partey's long-term future following the midfielder’s commanding performance against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

The 31-year-old, who has quietly been one of the unsung architects of Arsenal's European charge this season, delivered a midfield masterclass over two legs as the Gunners dismantled the Spanish heavyweights with a dominant 5-1 aggregate victory.

Though he didn’t find the net, Partey’s influence was undeniable.

Asamoah Gyan has urged Arsenal to renew the contract of compatriot Thomas Partey.

Thomas Partey's excellent display vs Real Madrid

Operating from the base of midfield, the Ghanaian displayed elite-level positional discipline and ball retention, dictating tempo with seamless transitions and intelligent spatial coverage.

His clean distribution — highlighted by a 100% passing accuracy, according to Sofascore — served as the launchpad for Arsenal’s fluid attacking movements.

He broke up play with precision, offered a reliable outlet under pressure, and consistently found pockets of space to relieve defensive tension.

The only blemish on an otherwise flawless display came in the form of a late yellow card, yet that did little to dim the shine of his performance.

Across the season, Partey has been a mainstay in Mikel Arteta’s setup.

According to Transfermarkt, he's featured in 46 games across all competitions, proving not only his tactical relevance but also his improved fitness and durability.

Gyan urges Arsenal to renew Partey's contract

Despite his resurgence, the clock is ticking on his current deal, with Arsenal yet to extend his stay at the club, a situation Gyan finds perplexing.

“Why are the negotiations being delayed?” the former Ghana captain questioned, as quoted by Africa Soccer, voicing his dismay over the club’s hesitation.

“A new contract for Thomas should not even be a topic for debate.

“For me, he absolutely deserves a new contract, without question,” Gyan continued, highlighting the midfielder’s consistent output and critical role in Arsenal's success.

“He’s shown this season that he can stay fit, he covers a lot of ground, and the team is clearly stronger with him in the lineup.”

Asamoah Gyan believes that a lot of clubs in Europe will chomp at the bit of securing the services of Thomas Partey should they fail to renew his contract.

Gyan drops subtle warning to Arsenal

Gyan further warned that indecision could prove costly, especially with Europe’s top sides likely monitoring the situation.

“I can guarantee you he can still perform at the highest level in Europe,” he stated emphatically.

“And if Arsenal delays, of course, other big clubs will be ready to make a move. Arsenal needs Thomas, not just for now, but for the seasons ahead.”

As the Gunners chase their first-ever Champions League title, locking down one of their most influential midfielders could prove just as crucial as any new signing in the upcoming transfer window.

Arteta offers cryptic update on Partey

YEN.com.gh also reported that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta remained tight-lipped about Thomas Partey’s future at the club, stating only that there is “progress with all the players.”

The Ghanaian midfielder’s current deal is set to expire this summer, and talks over an extension are yet to yield a breakthrough.

