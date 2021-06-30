Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has called for prompt justice following the death of activist Ibrahim "Kaaka" Mohammed

In a post on Twitter, Ablakwa condemned the killing of Mohammed

The activist, known as 'Kaaka' was attacked by a mob and was pronounced dead later

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu has condemned, what he says, is the "mindless" killing of activist Ibrahim "Kaaka" Mohammed.

Writing on Twitter, Ablakwa denounced the incidents that led to the death of Mohammed.

Justice for 'Kaaka' must be swift; Okudzeto Ablakwa condemns the killing of activist. Photo source: Twitter @Sam @S_OkudzetoAblak

Source: Twitter

A mob ambushed Mohammed on Saturday, June 26, 2021. He was rushed to Ejura Sekyeredumase District Hospital and then later to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he died on Monday, June 28, 2021.

"I strongly condemn the mindless killing of #FixTheCountry activist & member of the Economic Fighters League, Ibrahim "Kaaka" Mohammed," Ablakwa who served as a deputy minister of state under both John Atta Mills and John Dramani Mahama tweeted.

Macho Kaaka, a social media activist who died after a mob attack on June Saturday, June 26, 2021, was seen in one of his last videos talking about his safety in society.

The late Kaaka said this whilst he was running a commentary on the incident of a policeman at Korle Bu getting killed during a bullion van robbery that occurred two weeks ago.

In the video that is now being circulated after his demise, Kaaka stated that he is not safe as an individual in society if a policeman who is supposed to protect him could be killed in such a manner.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a member of the National Democratic Congress, says President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's silence regarding the shootings in Ejura vindicates critics.

In a post on Facebook, the former deputy information minister questioned why President Akufo-Addo has not made a statement about what is happening in his country but was quick to make one about what happened in America.

