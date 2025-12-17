A bee attack in Afram Plains North has left two people paralysed and five others, including a chief, hospitalized

Several victims were rushed to the Abotanso Community Clinic, with some later transferred to Donkokrom Presbyterian Hospital for further treatment

Local traditional leaders have promised an investigation into the incident, which occured at 5:00PM

A bee attack has reportedly left two people paralysed, with five others, including a chief, hospitalised.

According to a report on Ghanaweb, the incident happened at 5:00 PM in the Afram Plains North, causing varying degrees of injury.

Bee attack leaves two paralysed, chief and four others hospitalized at Afram Plains in the Eastern Region. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Several victims of the bee attack were reportedly rushed to the Abotanso Community Clinic in the Eastern Region for treatment.

Some of the victims were later transferred to the Donkokrom Presbyterian Hospital for further treatment. Among the victims was the purported chief of the area.

According to the media report, the local traditional leaders of the community have stated that the incident will be investigated.

Bees attack recorded in Kpandai

The Afram Plains North incident is the second bees attack incident record in 2025.

On Sunday, December 14, 2025, it was widely reported in the media that one person has been confirmed dead following a bee attack on supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Kpandai District of the Northern Region after a campaign programme.

Citinewsroom reported that the deceased incident was a chief, who was riding a motorbike when he was attacked.

The attack occurred shortly after the party concluded its campaign activities in readiness for the Kpandai election rerun, some residents of Kpandai attributing it to spiritual causes and describing it as a curse.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

The incident comes amid heightened political activity in Kpandai, where the Electoral Commission has scheduled a parliamentary election rerun for Tuesday, December 30, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Mustapha Gbande, claimed the attack was orchestrated by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

3News also reported that Gbande alleged the NPP brought some spiritualists from Niger, whom he claims were used to summon bees to disrupt an NDC meeting.

He further suggested that the alleged act was rooted in what he described as well-known spiritual practices in parts of northern Ghana.

“Where we come from, and in our towns, everyone knows bees are used for spiritual purposes. It is a totem. From Dangbe, Salaga, Bimbila, Yendi, Yelensi, Saboba, Chamba, Basare to Gonja, everyone knows what bees mean to us<" he said.

“This attack is on the hands of Matthew Nyindam and the NPP... Nothing is working for the NPP, so they have now resorted to using mallams," he added.

Five Ghanaian police officers interdicted over social media misconduct. Photo credit: Ghana Police Service/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaian police officers interdicted

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that five officers of the Ghana Police Service have been interdicted over social media misconduct.

They were alleged to have used their uniforms for unauthorised purposes on their social media pages.

In a statement, the Ghana Police Service said the five officers have been referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau.

Source: YEN.com.gh