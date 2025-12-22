Date, time, teams' news, and how to watch the exciting Egypt vs. Zimbabwe AFCON Group B match have been provided

All eyes are on how Mohamed Salah could lead Egypt to a first Africa Cup of Nations title since 2010

Overwhelming favourites Morocco picked up their first three points of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday

Egypt and Zimbabwe face off in their opening Group B clash of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Monday, December 22, at Stade de Agadir in Souss-Massa, Morocco.

The Pharaohs, Africa’s most decorated side with seven AFCON titles, are looking to continue their impressive run after securing qualification for next year’s World Cup.

All eyes are on Mohamed Salah ahead of Egypt vs. Zimbabwe as details emerge on team news, Probable lineups, and kickoff time. Image credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP, Kenzo Tribouillard

Source: Getty Images

Egypt vs. Zimbabwe: Team news

According to The National, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is expected to lead the attack, supported by Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush, with Mohamed El-Shenawy likely starting in goal.

Midfield options include Imam Ashour, Mostafa Fathi, and Ahmed Eid, while Trezeguet, Zizo, and Mostafa Mohamed complete the front three.

Zimbabwe, making their seventh AFCON finals appearance, will aim to advance beyond the group stage for the first time.

The Warriors are likely to field Elvis Chipezeze in goal, with defenders Teenage Hadebe, Divine Lunga, and Munashe Garananga providing stability at the back.

Midfield orchestrators include Jonah Fabisch, Marvelous Nakamba, and Knowledge Musona, the team’s main attacking threat.

However, Zimbabwe will miss Marshall Munetsi due to injury, a key blow to their midfield and defensive setup. Former Everton defender Brendan Galloway adds experience to the squad alongside Alec Mudimu and Washington Arubi. Both teams head into the match without other injury or suspension concerns.

Egypt opens their 2025 AFCON account against Zimbabwe on Monday, December 22, 2025. Image credit: Prince Michel

Source: Getty Images

Egypt vs. Zimbabwe: How to watch

The Egypt vs Zimbabwe showdown kicks off at 15:00 EST / 20:00 GMT / 21:00 local time at Stade de Agadir in Morocco.

According to Goal, Ghanaian fans and enthusiasts across different regions can catch the match on the following platforms:

United Kingdom: 4seven, Channel 4 Streaming

United States & Canada: Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect

Australia: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

UAE: beIN SPORTS

India: FanCode

Morocco defeat Comoros in AFCON opener

Meanwhile, host nation Morocco began their search for a first AFCON trophy since 1976 with a commanding 2-0 triumph over Comoros on Sunday as Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz and Olympiacos forward Ayou El Kaabi netted the goals.

Diaz put the Atlas Lions ahead in the 55th minute before El Kaabi made it 2-0 in the 74th.

However, it was not all positive for the North African powerhouse as captain Romain had to be replaced by Jawad El Yamiq after the former picked up an injury only 19 minutes into the game. Soufiane Rahimi also missed a penalty eight minutes earlier, but in the end, it did not matter as the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists cruised to a comfortable victory.

Top stars missing from 2025 AFCON

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted key absences from AFCON 2025, including Ghana’s midfield star Mohammed Kudus and Cameroon goalkeeper André Onana.

Their absence leaves a noticeable gap for their respective teams as the tournament gets underway, impacting both experience and squad depth.

