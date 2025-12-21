Freezy Macbones was at the centre of controversy after appearing to bite Jonathan “Worldwide” Tetteh during their much-publicised WBA Africa light heavyweight title bout

The incident proved costly, as Macbones went on to suffer the first defeat of his professional career, losing by unanimous decision following the chaotic encounter

YEN.com.gh revisits three notable instances where boxers bit their opponents during fights, with Mike Tyson’s infamous clash with Evander Holyfield standing out

From local rings to glittering global arenas, biting remains one of boxing’s darkest taboos. It is an act that strips the sport of its honour, replacing skill and discipline with raw impulse.

Across decades, only a handful of such moments have occurred, yet each one has left a permanent stain on the contest where it happened.

Freezy Macbones joins an infamous list of boxers who bit their opponents, including Mike Tyson. Photos by Srdjan Stevanovic, Mark Robinson and John Gurzinsk.

Source: Getty Images

Freezy loses to Worldwide after biting incident

The latest reminder came from the University of Ghana Stadium, Legon, where emotions boiled over during a tense encounter between Freezy Macbones and Jonathan 'Worldwide' Tetteh.

What started as a competitive contest slowly drifted into chaos. In a moment that stunned spectators, Macbones was punished for biting his opponent, a decision that shifted the bout and contributed to his first professional defeat.

Watch the controversial Macbones bite against Tetteh:

Debate followed quickly, with opinions split between sympathy and condemnation. That incident reopened discussion about other times when fighters crossed the line inside the ropes.

On this note, YEN.com.gh takes a look at three times a biting incident occurred in the squared circle.

3. Vsevolod Shumkov vs Abdumalik Khalokov (2025)

In December 2025, the IBA World Championship lightweight final delivered a shocking scene. Russia’s Vsevolod Shumkov faced Uzbek Olympic champion Abdumalik Khalokov in Dubai, chasing gold in the 60 kg division.

The contest took a savage turn in the third round. Locked together against the ropes, Shumkov lunged toward Khalokov’s ear, biting it in a moment that drew instant comparisons to a dark chapter from the past.

Watch the shocking incident (viewer discretion advised):

According to Sun Sport, Khalokov was left nursing more than just defeat.

3. Youness Baalla vs David Nyika (2021)

Four years earlier at the Tokyo Olympics, another unsettling moment unfolded. Morocco’s Youness Baalla squared off against New Zealand’s David Nyika.

Trailing in the final round, Baalla leaned forward and bit Nyika’s ear. The referee missed the act, but the damage was done.

Sky Sports reported that Baalla went on to lose by unanimous decision, with the clip later circulating widely as fans expressed disbelief.

1. Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield (1997)

No list of boxing’s biting incidents can begin or end without Mike Tyson. In 1997, the heavyweight rematch between Tyson and Evander Holyfield shocked the sporting world.

Frustrated and unravelling, Tyson bit Holyfield’s ear, then did it again moments later. The referee had no choice but to disqualify him.

Mike Tyson tries to defend an Evander Holyfield counterpunch during their bout on June 28, 1997, at the MGM Grand Garden. Photo by Focus on Sport.

Source: Getty Images

The consequences were severe. Tyson was fined $3 million, stripped of his licence, and banned for 18 months. The image of Holyfield bleeding under bright Las Vegas lights became one of sport’s most disturbing visuals.

These moments remind fans that even the toughest fighters are human. When control fades, the cost is reputation, legacy, and respect. In boxing, some lines are never meant to be crossed.

Source: YEN.com.gh