Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye is one person who often holds herself as a rich young woman.

The mother of two does not shy away from showing off her riches on social media anytime the opportunity presents itself.

In her latest video, the actress, who is also popularly known as East Legon landlady, has shown off the expensive-looking bedroom in her house.

Photo source: @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

The the video as sighted by YEN.com.gh shows Tracey Boakye sitting by her big bed and holding a white teddy bear.

A look around the rooms shows beautiful furnishings and appliances in the bedroom.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Tracey Boakye got boastful as she suggested that she lives like a queen.

"When you’re a boss lady, you sleep in your mansion like a Queen . I BRAG DIFFERENTLY . Proud owner,@ she said.

Earlier, Tracey had shared a photo from her bedroom holding a glass of wine. For the photo the actress' caption read:

"Greetings from HISONLYCHICK ‘s bedroom ."

Source: Yen.com.gh