Ralph St. Williams has left many sad after posting a video of himself for the first time after his release from police custody

Looking visibly sad in the video, he wondered if it was worth being honest, loyal and sincere in the country

Netizens who reacted to the video have given their opinions on the recent actions by the young man

Outspoken activist Ralph St. Williams has taken to social media to share his frustration amid the brouhaha surrounding his encounter with the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Stephen Amoah.

This comes after he posted a video on Facebook on Wednesday, March 12.

In the video, a FixTheCountry member was spotted in a reflective mood, obviously pondering over recent happenings, especially during the 2025 Budget presentation.

He disclosed via the caption of the video that since the morning, he has been trying to get answers whether it was worth taking the stand to be honest, sincere and loyal.

He said this question often pops up in his mind, especially based on the things he reads on the internet.

"I’ve been up since 4:11 am this morning and keep asking myself I’ve been asking myself, Is it of any worth to be honest, loyal, sincere. I keep asking myself after reading a lot from the internet including. I ask myself so until when", the caption read.

Ralph released from police custody

Ralph made this first post on his Facebook page after he was released from police custody on March 11, 2025.

The FixTheCountry member was arrested for confronting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP Stephen Amoah.

A video showed Ralph at the premises of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command.

Ralph, who was also spotted moving out of the police's premises after his release, refused claims that he threatened the MP.

He refused to speak on the issue again and left the scene in a hurry.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 300 likes and 40 comments.

Netizens react to Ralph's concerns

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared opinions on the concerns raised by Ralph in the video.

Ghana First commented:

"You were not being sincere with the MP, you were disrespectful and insulting. Some language you used were harsh. You could have done what u did nicely."

Comrade Abubakar stated:

"Boy, forget them all. Let's carry on with our mandate. We are not the same as they were. Remember nobody can be like us. We are Behind you souljah"

Kwaku Boahen stated:

"Find out the difference between courage and bravery. One has stupidity as the motivation; the other has wisdom. You're being motivated by one. Your ambitions are clouding your actions."

Tanko Tevez wrote

"The problem is not only the government but the poor mentality of the people

Ralph laments over Hajj Village

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Ralph St. Williams lamented about the construction of the Hajj Village.

In a video on TikTok, he said Ghana's overdependence on religion was becoming a matter of concern.

Ralph urged President John Mahama to be very circumspect in his handling of the Hajj Village.

