Bill Cosby took to social media to break his silence about his prison sentence being overturned and maintained his innocence

In 2018, Bill Cosby was arrested for sexual assault and had to serve a sentence of three to 10 years in a state prison

Cosby lost his good reputation as a family guy and is going to have to rebuild his image if the public is ever to trust him again

Bill Cosby has spoken out for the first time since being released from prison on Wednesday after his sexual assault conviction was overturned. He is grateful to finally be free after the time he had to serve.

In a tweet, Cosby declared his innocence and thanked his fans for their support. Cosby had already served more than two years of his sentence, which had been set at three to 10 years in a Pennsylvania state prison in Shippack.

The 83-year old's sexual assault conviction back in 2018, however, was overturned by the Philadelphia Supreme Court on Wednesday, according to a report by Mirror UK.

Bill Cosby has tweeted and declared his innocence on social media after being released from prison. Image: Ben Gabbe/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Bill Cosby was assisted by his friends when he was released from prison

On Wednesday evening, the star is believed to have left the prison in a white car and he was later seen giving a peace sign to the cameras. Two men and one woman assisted him.

They also assisted him in getting into his Elkins Park, Pennsylvania home. As the group helped the frail-looking Cosby into his home, the actor wore a short-sleeved purple shirt with a pair of blue jeans.

After dozens of women accused him of sexual assault over the course of decades, his family-friendly reputation was shattered, according to IOL.

The 83-year-old comedian is off the hook after court overturns Cosby's conviction

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Pennsylvania’s highest court has ruled that Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction is to be overturned. Cosby had served just two years of his sentence, which had been set to last anywhere between three to 10 years.

According to The Huffington Post, Cosby has said that he would rather serve all 10 years of his sentence than show any sign of remorse over his interactions with Andrea Constand in 2004. The 83-year-old comedian had been convicted of drugging and assaulting Constand at his home.

He was charged in 2015 shortly before the statute of limitations expired, which had a limit of 12 years in this case.

BBC News reported that Pennsylvania's highest court overturned Cosby's conviction after it found that a previous prosecutor's decision that the comedian should not be tried was correct.

