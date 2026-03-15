Joan Laporta and Victor Font battle it out in the 2026 presidential vote, but Barcelona captain Marc-André ter Stegen is unable to cast his ballot

Despite showing up at the voting venue, the German goalkeeper was prevented from exercising his right

With 114,504 eligible members voting, Laporta’s experience and strong member support make him the clear favourite to retain the Barça presidency

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The 2026 Barcelona presidential election is underway on Sunday, March 15, 2026, as Joan Laporta and Victor Font go head-to-head to determine the club’s next president.

However, in an unusual twist, Barcelona captain Marc-André ter Stegen found himself unable to cast his vote.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen reportedly did not cast his vote during the election day for the presidency of FC Barcelona at Spotify Camp Nou on March 15, 2026. Image credit: Javier Borrego/Europa Press

Source: Getty Images

Although the German goalkeeper, currently on loan at Girona, was present at the polling station and even approached the voting counter, he was prevented from participating.

Ter Stegen, a member since joining Barcelona in the summer of 2014, spent time with his advisors reviewing his documentation in a bid to resolve the issue immediately.

Despite their efforts, the matter couldn’t be corrected on the spot, leaving the German international unable to vote. Footage shared by Catalunya Radio captured the moment.

Why was Ter Stegen barred from voting?

Reports from Diario SPORT indicate that Marc-André ter Stegen wasn’t registered during the club’s socio census, meaning his details hadn’t been updated in time for the electoral roll. As such, he was unable to cast his ballot.

Currently on loan at Girona until June 30 and recovering from injury, Ter Stegen missed the administrative update that would have allowed him to participate.

Meanwhile, according to Barca Universal, Saturday’s vote includes 114,504 eligible members, who can cast their ballots at five polling stations across Catalonia and Andorra from 9 AM to 9 PM Spanish time.

After leaving the polling station, Ter Stegen spoke with journalist Gerard Romero about his recent setback at Girona.

The goalkeeper admitted it was frustrating to pick up an injury at such a key time but stressed he is focusing on moving forward.

“I see my teammates every day, and they’re doing well. I didn’t expect this injury, but we have to accept it,” he said.

Who will win the Barcelona presidential election?

According to Barcablaugranes, Joan Laporta is widely regarded as the frontrunner.

The incumbent has a strong base among club members, having previously won the presidency, and his campaign shows solid momentum in the vote.

Joan Laporta is expected to win the March 15 Barcelona presidential election. Image credit: Quality Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Victor Font remains the main challenger, but recent polls indicate his support is significantly lower, suggesting Laporta is likely to retain the position.

With 114,504 eligible socios casting ballots across Catalonia and Andorra, the election outcome is highly anticipated. Observers expect Laporta’s experience and established track record at Barça to give him a decisive edge over Font.

Joan Laporta steps down as Barcelona president

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh reported that Joan Laporta formally resigned as FC Barcelona president in accordance with the club’s electoral regulations.

The iconic Camp Nou figure was required to leave his post before officially entering the forthcoming presidential race, ensuring compliance with the rules that govern elections at the Spanish giants.

Source: YEN.com.gh