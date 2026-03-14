Winning the FIFA World Cup even once is considered one of the toughest achievements in sport. Winning it twice in succession is even rarer.

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Across nearly a century of the tournament’s history, only two national teams have successfully defended the title: Italy national football team and Brazil national football team.

The Only 2 Nations to Win Back-to-Back FIFA World Cups

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With the next edition approaching, Lionel Messi and the Argentina national football team will attempt to join that exclusive group at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

If any player could lead such an achievement, it would be one widely regarded as among the greatest footballers in history.

Italy, the first to do it

The first nation to win back-to-back World Cups was Italy. The Azzurri lifted the trophy at the 1934 FIFA World Cup on home soil after defeating the Czechoslovakia national football team in the final.

Four years later, they entered the 1938 FIFA World Cup in France as defending champions and were once again among the strongest sides in the tournament.

Under the leadership of legendary head coach Vittorio Pozzo, Italy were in the middle of an extraordinary unbeaten run that eventually stretched to 30 matches between 1935 and 1939.

That impressive period also included winning the 1936 Olympic Football Tournament gold medal and another successful World Cup campaign.

During the 1938 tournament, Italy defeated the Norway national football team, France national football team and Brazil national football team on the way to the final, where they faced the Hungary national football team.

The championship match ended with a 4–2 victory for Italy, securing their second consecutive world title.

Their hopes of chasing an unprecedented third straight championship were halted by global events, as the outbreak of World War II forced the tournament to be postponed until 1950. When the competition finally returned, Italy were eliminated in the group stage, bringing their run to an end.

Brazil follows

More than two decades later, Brazil became the second country to successfully defend the World Cup. The team first won the 1958 FIFA World Cup in Sweden in spectacular fashion.

During that tournament, a 17-year-old Pelé emerged as the breakout star. The young forward played a key role in Brazil’s run to the final, where they defeated the host nation, the Sweden national football team, 5–2.

Brazil then defended its title at the 1962 FIFA World Cup in Chile. Pelé suffered an injury during the group stage and was ruled out for the remainder of the competition, but Brazil still possessed enough talent to dominate the tournament.

Players such as Garrincha, Vavá and Amarildo stepped up to guide the team through the knockout rounds.

In the final, Brazil defeated the Czechoslovakia national football team 3–1 to secure consecutive world titles.

The team then attempted to become the first nation to win three straight tournaments at the 1966 FIFA World Cup in England.

However, their run ended early when Brazil were eliminated in the group stage after defeats to the Hungary national football team and the Portugal national football team.

Many countries have come close

Several nations have attempted to join Italy and Brazil in this exclusive club but ultimately fell short.

Argentina came close in the early 1990s. After winning the 1986 FIFA World Cup under the leadership of Diego Maradona, the team returned to the final at the 1990 FIFA World Cup. However, they were defeated by the Germany national football team.

Brazil also had another opportunity to repeat decades later. The team entered the 1998 FIFA World Cup as defending champions after winning the 1994 FIFA World Cup. But their title defence ended with a heavy loss to the host nation, the France national football team, in the final.

The most recent near miss occurred at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. France national football team came within one match of defending their crown after winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but Argentina triumphed in a dramatic final that was decided by a penalty shootout.

That victory secured Argentina’s third World Cup title and preserved the rarity of one of football’s most difficult achievements.

As the 2026 tournament approaches, Lionel Messi and Argentina will attempt to accomplish what only two teams in history have managed to do. While history shows the challenge is immense, the possibility of joining Italy and Brazil in the record books remains one of the most intriguing storylines heading into the next World Cup.

Source: YEN.com.gh