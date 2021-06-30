Bill Cosby: 83-Year-Old Comedian off the Hook After Court Overturns Conviction

"America's Dad", Bill Cosby has had his conviction for drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004 overturned

Cosby had been convicted in 2015 shortly before the statute of limitations of 12 years for the crime expired

Pennsylvania's highest court had overturned Cosby's conviction after it agreed with a previous prosecutor's decision

Pennsylvania’s highest court has ruled that Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction is to be overturned. Cosby had served just two years of his sentence that was set to last anywhere between three to ten years.

According to The Huffington Post, Cosby has said that he would rather serve all ten years of his sentence than show any sign of remorse over his interactions with Andrea Constand in 2004.

Bill Cosby was convicted of molesting Andrea Constand in 2015. His conviction has been overturned. Photo credit: David Swanson/Philadelphia Inquirer/Tribune News Service

The 83-year-old comedian had been convicted of drugging and assaulting Constand at his home.

He was charged in 2015 shortly before the statute of limitations expired which had a limit of 12 years in this case.

Case overturned by Pennsylvania's highest court

BBC News reported that Pennsylvania's highest court had overturned Cosby's conviction after it found that a previous prosecutor's decision that the comedian should not be tried was correct.

The judges had determined that testimonies from witnesses and accused unrelated to the case had unduly influenced the trial.

With his sentence overturned he is to be discharged from custody.

Bill Cosby denied parole earlier in 2021

Earlier, it was reported that Bill Cosby was reportedly been denied parole in May 2021. The Pennsylvania Parole Board said it took a lot of factors into consideration when it ruled against the old comedian.

The board said the US actor didn't take part in a treatment programme for sex offenders and he failed to develop a parole release plan. The media personality was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison after he was convicted of aggravated indecent assault of Andrea Constand at his home his 2004.

TMZ reports that Cosby's representative, Andrew Wyatt, told the publication that the star was not surprised by the recent decision because members of the board told him he would not be granted parole if he didn't participate in the sex offender programme.

A statement posted on Cosby's Instagram page said he continues to remain hopeful that the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court will issue an opinion to vacate his conviction or warrant him a new trial.

