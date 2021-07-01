Arnold Mensah has waded into commentary over Shatta Wale's recent Facebook posts

According to the media personality, even though Wale had every right to express his views, the timing was not appropriate

Shatta Wale took to Facebook to sort of slander protesters in the country following the death of some protestors in Ejura

Media personality Arnold Elavanyo Mensah has reacted to the Facebook outbursts of dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah famed as Shatta Wale.

In an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh, the Vibes In 5 creator said Shatta Wale had every right to express his opinion on any matter.

He however added a caveat and said some issues were quite sensitive and that the emotions of others had to be taken into account when expressing opinions on certain matters.

"Shatta Wale, just like everyone, has opinions. These opinions must be respected whether one agrees with them or not. However, when it comes to sharing of opinions, especially on very sensitive matters, timing is key. When to air your opinions so it doesn't affect the sensibilities of people must be taken into serious consideration."

Timing was wrong - Arnold Mensah Elavanyo reacts to Wale's #FixTheCountry outbursts

Arnold Mensah went on to add that Shatta Wale got the timing wrong on the matter and it attracted negative feedback from social media users. He also added that people felt insulted by someone who was believed to be championing the cause of the 'Ghetto youth'.

"This is what I think Shatta Wale missed on the sharing of his opinion. Even if Shatta Wale feels he has done nothing wrong, the reactions from the public after he made those series of social media posts clearly show that he got the timing wrong.

The consumers of the message he sought to pass felt insulted by the message and its timing. To the point where some people are even calling on his followers to unfollow him and shun his company. This should tell you that we are not in normal times.

There are pressing issues that need all the seriousness in dealing with them. Anything that seeks to make the people look like they don't really know what they are about would be met with serious and stiff resistance."

Arnold Mensah added that he was sure that the Ayoo hitmaker was going to be guided going forward when addressing sensitive issues.

"I am sure Shatta Wale has seen the outcome of his posts and moving forward, he would perhaps find a better way to put his opinions across."

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that award-winning Ghanaian musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, famed as Shatta Wale, has joined the many voices discussing the Ejura unrests and clashes.

In a Facebook post, Shatta Wale indicated that it was not right for people to go out and fight and end up in prison just because the masses were calling for it.

He said instead of clamouring for the country to be fixed, citizens should rather ask Ghanaian leaders to do better because the upheavals can only be disastrous for the entire nation.

