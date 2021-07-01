MTN Ghana Foundation has officially handed over a fully furnished 600-bed Girls Dormitory and an adjoining house mistress bungalow to the Tamale Senior High School at a cost of GHc2.805 million.

The new dormitory block is a two-storey building consisting of 21 rooms, washrooms, courtyard, laundry area. The facility will provide accommodation for 600 female students annually. The provision of the facility will help ease congestion and increase girls' enrolment in the school.

Vice Prez. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia commends MTN Ghana for building 600 beds dormitory for TAMASCO. Photo source: Facebook (MTN Ghana)

The house mistress bungalow comprises two bedrooms, living area, kitchen, toilet and bath.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony in Tamale, the CEO of MTN Ghana Selorm Adadevoh said, “The MTN Foundation invested in this project because we believe that young girls deserve a wholesome and safe environment to study and for many more young girls to have the opportunity of a decent education”.

“This year marks 25 years of Scancom PLC (also known as MTN) and it is exciting to mark our 25th-year recognition with the opening of a 600-bed girls dormitory block that will no doubt change the lives of many of our young Ghanaian girls in the region,” he added.

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, who is an alumnus of Tamale Senior High School was the guest of honour. The Vice President in his keynote address highlighted the role the school plays in the region as the first Secondary in the northern part of Ghana and congratulated them for churning out great alumni who are contributing to the development of Ghana.

The Vice President also commended MTN Ghana Foundation for completing the structure in good time. “I broke the grounds for the start of work on the MTN Foundation-sponsored 600 bed dormitory. I am happy to be part of its commissioning. This project will go a long way to ease congestion in the dormitories. TAMASCO is grateful to you.”

The Headmaster of Tamale Senior High School, Rev. Edward Azika, expressed his gratitude to MTN Ghana Foundation for the project and promised that the facility would be put to good use by the girls.

The project, which started in 2019 came at the request of the then headmaster who wanted a better housing facility to accommodate the increasing number of girls enrolled in the school.

Tamale SHS is a mixed boarding educational institution with a total student population of two thousand eight hundred (2800), comprising one thousand six hundred boys (1600) and one thousand two hundred girls (1200).

The handing over ceremony coincided with the official launch of the 70th Anniversary celebration of Tamale Secondary School. The dignitaries who attended the ceremony included the Zunglana Col. Rtd. Mahamoud Tahiru who was the Chairman of the occasion, the Northern Regional Minister, Hon Alhassan Saibu, South African High Commissioner to Ghana, Madam Grace Jeanette Mason.

From management and staff of MTN Ghana, the team was led by the CEO Mr. Selorm Adadevoh, MTN Ghana Foundation Board Member Mrs. Nabila Williams, Chief Corporate Services Officer Mr. Samuel Koranteng and Acting Chief Sales and Distribution Officer, Nii Adotey Mingle.

As part of the 25th anniversary of MTN Ghana, the MTN Foundation will be handing over several other facilities to brighten the lives of Ghanaians.

Education is one of the three focus areas of the MTN Ghana Foundation. Since the establishment of the MTN Foundation in 2007, the Foundation has invested USD 13.5 million in 157 projects in its focus areas which are estimated to have impacted four million people across the country.

Out of the total number of projects, the Foundation has invested in 87 education projects and they include ultra-modern technology laboratory for the Ghana Institute of Public Administration (GIMPA), a six-unit classroom block for Nhyiaeso Basic School and a three-unit classroom block and ICT Center for Mangoaso R.C Basic School. The MTN Foundation has also built ICT Centers for the Takoradi Technical Institute, Koforidua Technical University, Bonsu Agric University and the Assistive Technology Unit at the University of Ghana. The Foundation has also provided over 1,000 scholarships to needy and brilliant students across the country under its Bright Scholarship scheme.

Source: Yen News