A young woman broke down in tears after her iPhone 17 Pro Max was stolen at Wendy Shay's concert

The phone was snatched during a chaotic crowd surge sparked by Shatta Wale throwing GH¢5 notes into fans

She had unboxed the device a day before the event, making the sudden loss even more heartbreaking

The electric energy of Wendy Shay's highly anticipated Shay Concert turned tragic for one young attendee, who allegedly lost her expensive phone.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the young Ghanaian lady broke down in uncontrollable tears outside the venue after her freshly purchased iPhone 17 Pro Max was stolen.

The concert, held on the night of November 22, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre, drew thousands of fans eager for performances by Ghanaian Afropop sensation Wendy Shay and surprise guest Shatta Wale.

Known for his high-octane shows and spontaneous generosity, Wale's arrival midway through the event ignited pandemonium when he began tossing GH¢5 notes into the audience.

Eyewitnesses described the moment as a "wild rush," with concertgoers pushing forward in a desperate bid for the loose cash.

Lady loses iPhone at Wendy Shay's concert

According to the report, the device was stolen amid the intense crowd surge that followed Shatta Wale's arrival at the Wendy Shay Concert.

Overwhelmed by the excitement and the dense crowd, she was distracted and couldn't protect her phone.

Tears stream down her face as she buries her head in her hands, her body shaking with grief.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple's latest powerhouse boasting a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display, A19 Pro chip, and advanced 48MP camera system, retails for upwards of GH¢12,000 in Ghana.

Her dreams of flaunting the flagship device were shattered just 24 hours after unboxing it.

Bystanders and friends are seen consoling her and piecing together the details of the unfortunate incident.

Lady loses iPhone at concert, stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Awurade_Nyame said:

"This be settings. If she dey use iPhone aa, make she track the phone, err."

@KSnetne wrote:

"That’s really heartbreaking. Losing a brand-new phone, especially one as pricey as an iPhone 17 Pro Max, because of poor crowd control is painful. Events like this must prioritize safety, security, and proper crowd management so innocent people don’t pay the price for chaos."

@JMBILLGATES commented:

"You carry phone go a show wey Shatta and his fans will be attending? Sorry."

@nana_amprofi stated:

"I remember when the iPhone 6 was hot in town, I bought one, and it fell while videoing Sarkodie perform on stage at the Legon campus. Only God knows how I bulldozed everyone with some Thanos energy."

