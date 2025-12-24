Ghanaian TikToker and Asokwa-based police officer, Louisa Ama Boatemaa Yentumi, has reportedly passed away, plunging her family, colleagues, and fans into mourning

Fellow police officer and TikToker, In The Name, announced the heartbreaking news in an emotional video on Monday, December 22, 2025

The video quickly spread across social media, triggering an outpouring of grief from her friends, fans, loved ones, and the general public

Ghanaian content creator and police officer, Louisa Ama Boatemaa Yentumi, has reportedly passed away, throwing her friends, family, and fans into mourning.

Ghanaian TikToker and Asokwa police officer, Louisa Ama Boatemaa Yentumi reportedly passes away. Image credit: @in.the.name.1

Source: TikTok

The tragic news of Yentumi’s death was announced by fellow police officer, In The Name, in a video shared on TikTok on Monday, December 22, 2025.

He shared a video collage of Ama Boatemaa Yentumi that showed her in multiple settings, both in her personal and professional life.

The video announcing Ama Boatemaa Yentumi’s death stirred sadness on social media, with many taking to the comments section to mourn.

The TikTok video is below.

In a second post, In The Name further mourned the death of his close friend and colleague, sharing more photos of her having fun during the prime of her life.

“Rest well, sister,” the content creator captioned the video.

In the comments section of his post, In The Name confirmed that Ama Boatemaa Yentumi passed away after a short bout of illness.

The TikTok video mourning the TikToker and police officer’s death is below.

Ama Boatemaa Yentumi was a Ghanaian content creator known for her love of police work.

She often shared videos of herself in her police outfit, highlighting her deep love for the service, where she served as an officer at the Asokwa Police Station in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Yentumi was deeply admired for her dedication and friendly personality, leaving many Ghanaians in tears over her tragic death.

Below is a TikTok video shared by Ama Boatemaa Yentumi before her tragic death.

Hajia 4040 passes away

Ama Boatemaa Yentumi’s death occurred shortly after the death of another beloved content creator, Hajia 40-40, which caused a stir on social media.

Ghanaian musician and the father of award-winning music star Foto Copy, Qwaachi, announced the news of Hajia's untimely demise in an emotional video shared on TikTok.

Qwaachi broke down in tears as he narrated the painful circumstances surrounding Hajia 40-40’s tragic circumstances, claiming that she suffered a lot to run her businesses but kept things under wraps for the sake of appearances.

"The poor girl was battling a lot. A lot of you did not know. Hajia was really going through a lot. She was just not saying it. She only confided in a few selected people. How many of you knew that she was even picking a taxi and a trotro at a point in time? He said.

"She died a painful death because she was suffering. Hajia was at her lowest moment. You didn't even consider the baby. I am even sad. I can't even close my eyes and sleep. She was battling so many things and was not telling anybody."

Prominent Ghanaian businesswoman Hajia 40-40 reportedly passes away on December 22, 2025. Image credit: HajiaPalace

Source: Facebook

Suhum police officer unexpectedly passes away

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Suhum-based police officer passed away under heartbreaking circumstances in July 2025.

The police officer, Felix Atistogbui, reportedly died after collapsing during a workout session at the gym.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh