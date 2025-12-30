Asamoah Gyan attracted serious interest from Real Madrid during his prolific spell at Sunderland after starring at the 2010 World Cup

Despite being Sunderland’s leading striker and in outstanding form, Gyan was unexpectedly loaned out to UAE side Al Ain

José Mourinho wanted Gyan to add firepower alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gonzalo Higuaín

Legendary Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan was once one of the most sought-after strikers in world football, with even Real Madrid circling during the peak of his English Premier League rise.

But the legendary Black Stars forward has since explained why a move to the Spanish giants never materialised.

Gyan, a revered figure in African and Ghanaian football, remains Ghana’s all-time top scorer, a multiple AFCON goal scorer and the leading African scorer in World Cup history, per Bleacher Report.

His reputation soared after a stunning 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, where his goals powered Ghana to a historic quarter-final finish, before he sealed a move to English Premier League side Sunderland.

At the Stadium of Light, Gyan quickly became the club’s talisman. He led the line with authority, scored freely and finished as Sunderland’s top scorer, a form that inevitably drew attention from Europe’s elite.

Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid were all monitoring his progress closely as his stock continued to rise.

Why Gyan did not join Real Madrid

Despite that interest, Sunderland made the surprise decision to loan Gyan to UAE giants Al Ain, a move that was later made permanent.

At the time, Real Madrid, then coached by José Mourinho, were keen on adding the Ghanaian to an already fearsome attack featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gonzalo Higuaín.

Speaking to Roker Report via Ghanasoccernet in 2017, Gyan admitted he was stunned by how events unfolded.

“I felt like the club wanted to do business at that time rather than have the player,” he said.

“There was some interest in me the January beforehand - Liverpool, Tottenham and even talk of Real Madrid - but when you play well, naturally clubs are interested.”

The former Udinese attacker added:

“When Al Ain made the offer, Sunderland told me it was a loan deal for one season.

"The figures they were offering were huge for a loan and that seemed to change everything. I was the lead striker and they were just letting me go. I didn’t understand it. I felt it should have been a permanent deal or nothing.”

In the end, Real Madrid turned elsewhere, signing Emmanuel Adebayor on loan.

The Togolese striker played a key role as Madrid won the Copa del Rey, defeating Barcelona in the final thanks to an extra-time header from Ronaldo, while also finishing second in La Liga and reaching the Champions League semi-finals in the 2010/11 season.

