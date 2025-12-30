A video showing the final moments of Osanju’s father, Agya K, on his hospital bed, surfaced online

His death followed the earlier passing of his wife Amonu and their son Osanju within a short period

With his death, Osanju’s immediate family line is left with his sister, highlighting the depth of the family’s tragedy

Recently, a video of Osanju’s dad, Agya K, in his final moments, surfaced online, and people on social media are deeply saddened.

Osanju's father, known as Agya K, passed on at the Koforidua Regional Hospital, also known as Koforidua Government Hospital in Ghana.

He died on December 27, 2025, a few months after the death of his son, the Ghanaian TikToker Osanju (Elvis Frimpong), and his wife (Osanju's mother), Eno Amonu.

The video, said to be from when Agya K was in the hospital, shows him looking weak on the hospital bed.

It’s been shared all over, bringing back talk about all the tough losses Osanju’s family has had lately.

It started with the death of Osanju’s mom, Veronica Frimpong, or Amonu, as many called her.

Then, TikToker Osanju passed away, which hit his fans and Ghanaian social media hard.

A few months later, Agya K died too, which ended that part of the family line.

In the video that resurfaced, Agya K looks tired but awake as he gets medical help.

The family hasn't said anything about the video yet, but its release has made people feel even more sorry for Osanju’s family.

Man shared painful encounter involving Osanju's mother

A video of a man identified as Katakyie has resurfaced, causing reactions on social media after the deaths of the TikToker Osanju and his parents.

A video, posted by TikTok blogger Koforidua Flowers, was supposedly made around the time Osanju’s mother, Veronica Frimpong, also known as Amonu, died.

The video has gone viral, leading people to suggest that the late content creator's family should talk to Katakyie to resolve the issue.

In the video, he stated that Amonu had wrongly accused him in court, leading some to believe that he had invoked a curse that still affects the family today.

Osanju's sister reacted to Agya K's death

Abena Boatemaa, the senior-most sibling of the late TikToker Osanju, could not control her tears when media personnel visited their home a day after their father, Agya K, passed away.

Abena Boatemaa wept uncontrollably, wondering why the family had lost some of their most treasured loved ones in 2025. She wiped her tears with the dress she was wearing, while her nose continued to run from the constant crying.

She later confirmed that Agya K died on Saturday, December 28, 2025, in the evening. According to her, before his passing, Agya K complained of ill health and was unable to walk.

Osanju's father warmed hearts online

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Osanju’s father warmed hearts online after a video of him went viral on social media.

In the video, Agya K was seen in high spirits as he engaged in a cheerful conversation with a woman who brought him food.

Netizens who took to the comments section commended the woman for her kind gesture.

