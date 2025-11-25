St Monica’s SHS has been hit with heartbreak following the unexpected death of Rita Boamah Gyan, affectionately known as JayBahd, weeks after her final exams

In a viral video, TikToker Juice Wrld struggled to contain his sorrow as he announced Rita’s passing, which occurred days before the release of WASSCE results

Friends of the vibrant St Monica’s student flooded social media with emotional tributes, sharing videos of her singing, dancing, and having fun when she was alive

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A St Monica Senior High School student, Rita Boamah Gyan, popularly known as Jaybahd, has reportedly died a few weeks after her final exams.

Popular St Monica’s SHS student Rita Gyan, also known as Jay Bhad, passes away. Image credit: @nashlynnnnn

Source: TikTok

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, creator Juice Wrld shared heartbreaking details of the student’s demise.

The 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) for all SHS students in the country were held from August 5 to September 19, 2025.

According to Juice Wrld, he was saddened to hear of Rita’s death, which occurred a few days before the official results for the examinations were set to be released.

"I just heard some very bad news. This young lady on my screen has passed away, and it has left me completely devastated. She recently completed her high school studies, and their results were soon to be released, but she tragically passed away. I am completely heartbroken,” he said.

The TikTok video with details of Jaybahd’s death is below.

Friends mourn Rita Jaybahd's death

Following news of her death, friends and colleagues of the late student took to social media to mourn her.

Many shared videos showing Rita engaging in lively activities during her time in school.

She was seen singing and dancing in some videos, highlighting her outgoing and fun-loving nature.

One video also showed she had been nominated as the Most Famous student at St Monica's SHS, a testament to her affable nature that made her a toast of all she met.

"Why did you go without saying goodbye? Keep resting my hero, still in my heart," one friend said in tribute to the deceased.

The TikTok video mourning Jaybahd's death is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh