A young trotro mate has been accused by his driver of disappearing with GH¢50,000 from their vehicle stationed at Adabraka in Kumasi

The driver maintained that the money belonged to a passenger who forgot her purse, insisting he hid it safely in the car while waiting to return it to the distressed owner

The emotional case was taken to Oyerepa Afutuo, where the driver publicly pleaded for the mate to return the money

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A Ghanaian commercial driver has gone viral after sharing an emotional account involving GH¢50,000 allegedly taken by a trotro mate he employed.

Trotro driver goes to Auntie Naa after mate allegedly vanishes with money belonging to passengers. Image credit: auntie_naa_addict/TikTok

Source: TikTok

His painful story, shared on Oyerepa Afutuo on Oyerepa FM and TV, has stirred nationwide discussion and concern.

During the interview with host Auntie Naa, the driver recounted how he allegedly encountered a distressed woman crying at the Adabraka station in Kumasi.

After approaching her, the woman explained that she had forgotten her purse in a trotro earlier that day. Further conversation confirmed she had boarded his vehicle.

Acting responsibly, the driver ostensibly searched the car and found the purse containing the money. Since the woman had already left the station, he decided to hide the cash inside the vehicle to hand it over later.

Money hidden in trotro goes missing

Hours later, trouble surfaced. The driver said the money had vanished, and so had the trotro mate he was working with that day.

Panic set in as repeated calls and searches yielded nothing. Even visits to the young man’s family home failed to produce answers.

According to the driver, nearly a month passed without any trace of the mate, believed to be about 17 years old. Deeply worried about the woman who owned the money, the driver said the situation had become a heavy emotional burden.

On the programme, he appealed passionately to anyone who knows the whereabouts of the young man to help ensure the money is returned.

Watch the TikTok videos below:

Reactions to driver's account on missing money

Reactions to the story have been divided. While some Ghanaians demanded accountability, others questioned the driver’s version of events.

User6610332284587 wrote:

“He can run but cannot hide.”

Napoleonjnr2 countered:

“Investigate the man well; the boy is innocent.”

Angel from Heaven 👼🕊️ shared:

"The driver is innocent because I know this man paaaaaaaaaa."

Õŕîģīñãĺ Câŕpî 👷‍♂️ added:

“This story no clear masa.”

🙌 Blessed commented:

“Aww, this mate too, why?”

Trotro driver and mate return money found in their commercial vehicle and report it to Despite Media, touching the hearts of many. Image source: Okay FM

Source: Twitter

Driver, mate return money found in trotro

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a similar incident in which another Ghanaian commercial driver, Evans Asare, and his bus conductor, Kofi Hitler, displayed honesty by returning a bag full of money they found in their vehicle.

The duo, who operate between Accra Tudu and Lapaz, discovered the bag while working on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, inside their commercial bus.

Narrating the incident, the bus conductor, Kofi Hitler, said that after work on Tuesday, he handed over the day’s sales to his master, who then proceeded to count the money.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh