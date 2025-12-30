Anthony Joshua survived a tragic car crash in Nigeria two days before the end of the year, sparking widespread relief among fans around the world

A diagram illustrating the incident has since emerged, showing how the British boxing superstar’s seating position played a crucial role in helping both him and the driver escape death

Two occupants lost their lives in the crash, with investigations still ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the accident

Fresh details have emerged explaining how Anthony Joshua narrowly avoided death following a devastating car crash in Nigeria on December 29, 2025.

The accident, which claimed two lives, unfolded on the busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and sent shockwaves through the boxing world and beyond.

Police reports indicate the incident occurred around 11 a.m. in Makun, Ogun State, in southwestern Nigeria.

Anthony Joshua involved in fatal accident

Joshua was travelling as a passenger in a Lexus SUV, also described by the Federal Road Safety Corps as a Lexus Jeep.

The vehicle was moving along the motorway when it collided with a stationary truck under circumstances that authorities say are still being investigated.

The Ogun State Police Command confirmed that Joshua was seated in the rear of the vehicle at the time of the crash, as cited by NBC News.

Below is a video of how Joshua was ejected from the wrecked SUV:

He sustained minor injuries and was immediately taken for medical care. Officials later reassured the public that he was stable and conscious.

Matchroom Boxing later issued an update on the former world champion’s condition, noting that he remained under observation.

The boxing promotion platform stated that Joshua would stay in hospital for “checks and treatment” and is in a “stable condition and will remain there for observation”.

Sadly, the crash proved fatal for two other occupants.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu identified the victims as Kevin Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami, describing them as close associates of Joshua.

How Anthony Joshua survived fatal crash

As news spread, a diagram of the crash scene began circulating online, offering insight into how Joshua, who sparred with a 12-year-old Ghanaian boxing prodigy months ago, escaped with his life.

The illustration, shared by ACD MMA on X, suggests the Lexus SUV struck the stationary truck at an angle rather than head-on.

According to the explanation, the most severe force was absorbed by the front left side of the vehicle, which took the brunt of the collision.

This area was marked as the main impact zone, while the rear section, where Joshua was seated, experienced significantly less force.

Because the energy of the crash was concentrated on one side, the structural design of the vehicle helped preserve space around Joshua and the driver.

The angled nature of the collision also prevented the SUV from being crushed entirely against the truck, increasing the chances of survival.

Experts believe that the combination of seating position, impact angle, and the way the vehicle absorbed the shock played a crucial role in saving lives inside the car.

Below is the diagram:

Joshua and the driver were positioned away from the most dangerous point of contact, reducing the risk of catastrophic injury.

Seer's dark prophecy linked to Joshua's accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an old video of Ghanaian seer Karma President has resurfaced online following Anthony Joshua's accident.

In the clip, he warned that “Nigeria is trending in the spiritual world because of a bad crash,” without mentioning any specific person.

