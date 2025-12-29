Ebo Noah has made his first appearance after the prophesied flood, which was supposed to occur on December 25, 2025, failed to happen

The popular social media sensation, in a new post, shared a disclaimer discounting allegations that he took money from people to purchase his new Mercedes-Benz

He explained that the rumours are false, stating that he has never taken money from anyone and does not plan to do so in the future

Self-proclaimed prophet Ebo Noah addressed the public for the first time after the rains he had projected would maroon Ghana and the world at large on December 25, 2025, failed to materialise.

In a recent TikTok video, he appeared in his signature outfit and hairstyle, directly addressing allegations regarding his acquisition of a 2025 Mercedes-Benz, reportedly worth $89,000.

He clarified the circulating claims that he had taken money from followers to buy the vehicle.

“There are rumours going on that I have extorted money from people to buy a car. It is not true,” he said.

“Nobody has given me money, and I have no plan of taking money from anyone. Please, please, and please.”

Earlier, Ebo Noah was spotted driving what appeared to be the new Mercedes-Benz, dressed in his signature brown sackcloth, which sparked further discussion online. Many questioned how he could maintain such a car if the prophesied flood had occurred.

Reactions to Ebo Noah clarifying Benz claims

Social media reacted to Ebo Noah’s statement, with netizens weighing in on the controversy surrounding his vehicle purchase.

@Is_me02 wrote:

“Aswear this guy if hands no touch am ego pain me waaa.”

@Rasheed844 commented:

“This guy go do aaah den hands go touch am.”

@cdrappiah added:

“He is still yet to be arrested. How can an individual mislead a country and walk away with it? @GhPoliceService.”

@KophiSenyo said:

“He go explain Taya.”

@ClearenceKyei concluded:

“All be lie.”

Ebo Noah makes rare appearance at Rapperholic

This development comes after Ebo Noah became the subject of public scrutiny following his surprise appearance at the Rapperholic Festival, held at the Grand Arena in Accra on December 25, 2025.

Ebo Noah remains one of the most talked-about religious figures in recent months, following his bold prophecy that a catastrophic global flood would strike the world on December 25.

Rapperholic 2025: Ebo Noah makes a rare appearance to introduce Sarkodie in grand style.

Claiming divine revelations, he rose to prominence after announcing plans to build modern-day “arks” to save believers ahead of the predicted disaster.

While his message attracted a dedicated following, it also drew heavy criticism from religious leaders, scientists and social media users who questioned the authenticity of his claims.

During the event, Ebo Noah was confronted by members of the audience who questioned him about his much-talked-about prophecy.

Some attendees openly expressed disappointment, accusing him of deceiving the public and misleading people who took his warnings seriously.

In response, Ebo Noah told the crowd the flood did not happen because he prayed, adding that many others, including netizens on social media, also prayed for the disaster not to occur.

According to him, those collective prayers led to a change in events. Videos of the exchange have since surfaced online, triggering mixed reactions. While a few defended his explanation, many others criticised him.

