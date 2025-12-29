Ghanaian musician Okomfo Kwadee has joined the list of entertainers who performed at various events in December 2025

The legendary singer looked healthy as he arrived at the Kumasi City Mall to thrill fans with his electrifying performance

Some social media users have commented on Okomfo Kwadee's new look and videos, which bloggers posted online

Ghanaian hiplife musician Jerry Anaabaa, popularly called Okomfo Kwadee, made a great comeback to the music scene in December 2025.

The famous award-winning artist was among the top stars who performed at the Kumasi City Mall over the weekend.

Okomfo Kwadee performs at the Kumasi City Mall on December 28, 2025. Photo credit: @okomfokwadee.

Okomfo Kwadee Performs at Kumasi City Mall

Fans erupted with joy as Okomfo Kwadee, the legendary musician, made a long-awaited return to the stage at 1999 Lounge, Kumasi City Mall.

Known for his soulful storytelling and deep lyrical prowess, Kwadee’s performance marked a significant comeback after years away from the spotlight.

return to the stage represents a great victory over the adversities that had kept him from performing.

In the videos circulating online, the crowd, buzzing with anticipation, greeted him with cheers, applause, and chants of his name as he performed some of his classic hits.

Many fans described the concert as nostalgic, emotional, and inspiring. Social media lit up with messages celebrating his resilience and expressing gratitude for his return.

The TikTok video of Okomfo Kwadee performing at Kumasi City Mall in December 2025 is below:

Reactions to Okomfo Kwadee's Detty December performance

Some social media users have commented on Okomfo Kwadee's stellar performance at the 2025 musical concert at the Kumasi City mall.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Douglas Boateng commented:

"I have respected Kwaku Manu, man has a pure heart. I am overexcited."

_INT3RNET_ stated:

"I have all his tracks!💯🔥❤️❤️‍🔥 OkomfoKwadee is back!"

Mark Miki stated:

"God bless Kwaku Manu and his team. They brought our legend back to glory."

ROBERTO CARLOS stated:

"Oh, I wish they would give him more platforms to perform and come back stronger. GOD PLEASE HELP HIM 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

simplesolutionsitservice stated:

"God bless Kwaku."

@Opidarling stated:

"Happy for him ❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥 still dhope 🔥🔥🔥another street King 🔥🔥🔥❤️."

NANA WIREDU ASIANOWAA VICTOR commented:

"Aww, wow, I'm very happy for him🥰✌✌."

papanzema stated:

"Glory be to God our father."

Father and son stated:

"Kwaku Manu is Africa's greatest of all time."

nash stated:

"Who doesn't love Kwadee 💕💕

@BraaAKWASI stated:

"I don’t know why I’m smiling 🤭🙏.. Wow, thanks to those who helped our legend back to the game 😂😂😂✌✌."

Who is Okomfo Kwadee?

Okomfo Kwadee rose to fame in the early 2000s as one of the pioneers of hiplife, blending traditional Ghanaian storytelling with modern beats.

His hit songs, including "Kwaadee (Aboro Ne Bayie)", "Ka Wo Nan To So", and "Me Yere Ne Me Mpena", earned him multiple awards and a lasting legacy in Ghanaian music.

Kwadee’s career was interrupted by years of personal struggles, including mental health challenges. His difficulties became public, with family and fans expressing concern for his well-being. Over time, he sought rehabilitation, though the road to recovery was not straightforward.

Okomfo Kwadee's mom speaks about her son's mental state on UTV. Photo credit: @utvghana.

Okomfo Kwadee speaks from rehab

Okomfo Kwadee has finally spoken out about his time in rehab, sharing his personal struggles and the care he received at the Willingway Rehab Centre as part of his recovery journey.

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu paid him a visit at the facility to see how far he has come since he was admitted months ago.

During their meeting, the two reminisced about Kwadee’s glory days, with the rapper even attempting to sing his classic hiplife hit, "Ataa Adwoa", as they reflected on his impact and legacy in music.

Okomfo Kwadee allegedly abandoned at rehabilitation centre

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Okomfo Kwadee was admitted to a rehabilitation facility in the Greater Accra Region.

According to reports, the famous musician was allegedly abandoned by his family members in a viral video.

Some social media reached out to Madam Cecilia Atootaga, Okomfo Kwadee's mother, to take good care of the famous star.

