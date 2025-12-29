The late John Kumah's uncle Nana Susu Biribi has publicly pledged his support for Lilian Aryeequaye's new marriage after her first husband's death

In a video, the late former Deputy Finance Minister's uncle recounted the traditional rites her former in-law had performed a year after her husband's death

Nana Susu Biribi also sent a message to critics of Apostle Lilian Aryeequaye who have made negative remarks about her because of her new marriage

Nana Susu Biribi, an uncle of the late former Ejisu MP John Kumah, has broken his silence on the new marriage of his widow, Apostle Lilian Aryeequaye, over a year after her first husband's tragic demise.

Social media erupted after news emerged that Lilian had married a young politician and diplomat, Samuel Aryeequaye, at a wedding ceremony held in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region on Friday, December 19, 2025.

The private event, attended by close family members, friends, and church associates, marked a new chapter in the life of the General Overseer of Disciples of Christ Ministries following the sad passing of her husband in 2024.

John Kumah, a deputy minister for finance under the previous Akufo-Addo-led NPP government, died at the young age of 45 from a short illness on March 7, 2024, leaving behind Lilian and their six children.

Footage that surfaced on Facebook showed the bride and her bridesmaids, including her daughters and sister, preparing for her wedding ceremony inside a plush room.

Photos of the late former Ejisu MP's widow and her new husband sharing heartfelt moments at their private wedding ceremony also emerged on social media.

Days after the wedding, critics, including the late John Kumah's brother, slammed Lilian Kumah for getting remarried so soon after his death. He also made several allegations against his late brother's widow.

The TikTok video of Lilian and Aryeequaye at their wedding ceremony is below:

John Kumah's uncle defends Lilian amid criticisms

During a service event at Lilian's Disciples of Christ Ministries (DOCM) on Sunday, December 28, 2025, John Kumah's uncle and family head lashed out at critics over the harsh treatment the apostle had received because of her new marriage.

He noted that he had no problems with his own wife getting married again after his death, as God had not specified a date for her to remarry in the Bible.

Nana Susu Biribi, a security chief of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, stated that Lilian and her in-laws had already celebrated the one-year anniversary of the late John Kumah's death and that the family head performed all the customary rites to sever her ties with her late husband.

The late MP's uncle noted that the apostle had finished performing her widowhood rites and, as such, could move on with her life and get married to another man.

John Kumah's uncle called on critics to focus on their lives, stating that Lilian had not committed any sin or wronged her late husband's family with her new decision.

Nana Susu Biribi also called on her church members to ignore naysayers and support their apostle in her new marriage.

The Facebook video of John Kumah's uncle speaking about Lilian Aryeequaye's new marriage is below:

John Kumah's uncle's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Patience Badu commented:

"God bless you, Papa."

Cornar Stone Royal TV said:

"Whether uncle or father, she has not committed any crime. Was Kumah also faithful in their marriage?"

Grace Adjei wrote:

"God bless you daddy."

John's young brother reacts to Lilian's marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Kumah's younger brother spoke about Lilian Aryeequaye's marriage in an interview with blogger De Godson TV.

Frank Kumah recounted how he got to know about his late brother's widow's wedding ceremony in Obuasi.

John Kumah's younger brother also shared his family's official stance on Lilian Aryeequaye's new marriage.

