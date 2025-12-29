Florence Obinim Claps Back After Bishop Daniel Obinim Criticised Her Social Media Activities
- Florence Obinim earned admiration on social media after she addressed the backlash that followed her viral TikTok live appearance debuting a new facial look
- Amid the controversy, a video of her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim, criticizing her over her presence and activity on social media sparked online debate
- Responding during an interview on Experiences in Life, the gospel singer said her husband’s remarks encouraged her to join TikTok to build a following for her music career
Ghanaian gospel singer Florence Obinim, the wife of popular man of God Bishop Daniel Obinim, has responded to recent criticism from her husband over her online habits.
On Sunday, December 21, 2025, the Osoro Ne Me Fie hitmaker held a TikTok live session to promote an upcoming event at her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim's church, the International Gods Way Ministries.
In a video, Florence Obinim flaunted her slim figure in a beautiful red dress while showing off a new facial look that generated buzz online.
The singer, who has long faced accusations of undergoing cosmetic procedures to alter her look, appeared distinctly different from her usual self.
The video went viral and sparked huge backlash among Ghanaians, with many people criticising her for abandoning Christian principles to alter her appearance.
The TikTok video of Florence Obinim is below.
Florence Obinim responds to criticism
In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page Thosecalledcelebs on December 29, the gospel singer responded to the criticism she faced from both her husband and Ghanaians over her look.
After her video went viral, her husband Bishop Obinim criticised her, claiming that he had warned her three years ago to leave social media to avoid abuse but that she ignored him.
Speaking on the show Experiences in Life with Kumawood actress Nayas 1, the gospel singer responded to a question by media personality Sally Mann about her husband’s remarks.
The singer said that she had not seen the video of what her husband said, but that she was surprised because he had convinced her to join social media some time ago.
Benedicta Gafah breaks silence amid accusations of 'pressuring' Florence Obinim to enhance her looks
“At the height of the controversy, I went off social media to protect myself, so I have not seen what he said. Bishop Obinim is the one who advised me to join TikTok and build a following so that when I release new music, I already have followers to listen. Three years ago, I was not on social media. Everyone knows, I often go to mountainous areas to pray and fast before God,” she said.
Florence Obinim added that she remained grateful to her husband for sponsoring her career and helping her attain all the success that she had.
The singer then appeared to recall a recent incident in which her husband warned her against going live on TikTok and said that might have been what he was referring to.
The Instagram video of Florence Obinim responding to her husband is below.
Florence Obinim makes public appearance after backlash
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Florence Obinim appeared publicly for the first time after she received criticism over her look.
In a video, the singer was spotted alongside her husband at Appietus’s studio and was praised for looking more beautiful and natural.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh