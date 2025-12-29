Florence Obinim earned admiration on social media after she addressed the backlash that followed her viral TikTok live appearance debuting a new facial look

Amid the controversy, a video of her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim, criticizing her over her presence and activity on social media sparked online debate

Responding during an interview on Experiences in Life, the gospel singer said her husband’s remarks encouraged her to join TikTok to build a following for her music career

Ghanaian gospel singer Florence Obinim, the wife of popular man of God Bishop Daniel Obinim, has responded to recent criticism from her husband over her online habits.

Florence Obinim responds to her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim's criticism of her social media activities. Image credit: @smart.ghana.tv, BishopObinimMinistries/Facebook

Source: TikTok

On Sunday, December 21, 2025, the Osoro Ne Me Fie hitmaker held a TikTok live session to promote an upcoming event at her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim's church, the International Gods Way Ministries.

In a video, Florence Obinim flaunted her slim figure in a beautiful red dress while showing off a new facial look that generated buzz online.

The singer, who has long faced accusations of undergoing cosmetic procedures to alter her look, appeared distinctly different from her usual self.

The video went viral and sparked huge backlash among Ghanaians, with many people criticising her for abandoning Christian principles to alter her appearance.

The TikTok video of Florence Obinim is below.

Florence Obinim responds to criticism

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page Thosecalledcelebs on December 29, the gospel singer responded to the criticism she faced from both her husband and Ghanaians over her look.

After her video went viral, her husband Bishop Obinim criticised her, claiming that he had warned her three years ago to leave social media to avoid abuse but that she ignored him.

Speaking on the show Experiences in Life with Kumawood actress Nayas 1, the gospel singer responded to a question by media personality Sally Mann about her husband’s remarks.

The singer said that she had not seen the video of what her husband said, but that she was surprised because he had convinced her to join social media some time ago.

“At the height of the controversy, I went off social media to protect myself, so I have not seen what he said. Bishop Obinim is the one who advised me to join TikTok and build a following so that when I release new music, I already have followers to listen. Three years ago, I was not on social media. Everyone knows, I often go to mountainous areas to pray and fast before God,” she said.

Florence Obinim added that she remained grateful to her husband for sponsoring her career and helping her attain all the success that she had.

The singer then appeared to recall a recent incident in which her husband warned her against going live on TikTok and said that might have been what he was referring to.

The Instagram video of Florence Obinim responding to her husband is below.

Florence Obinim earns admiration in first public appearance after sparking backlash with her new look. Image credit: @amistytv2

Source: TikTok

Florence Obinim makes public appearance after backlash

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Florence Obinim appeared publicly for the first time after she received criticism over her look.

In a video, the singer was spotted alongside her husband at Appietus’s studio and was praised for looking more beautiful and natural.

Source: YEN.com.gh