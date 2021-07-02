Ibrahim, a teacher who resides at Ejura in the Ashanti Region says he knew the recent saga that claimed the lives of 2 people would happen

Following the death of Macho Kaaka, a social activist, there was a clash with the military in which 2 people died

Ibrahim blamed the police, saying that they had every information to make arrests and set the heart of the youth at peace

A teacher at Ejura in the Ashanti Region who identified himself as Ibrahim has narrated that he knew the incident that took two lives during the burial of Macho Kaaka was going to happen.

In an interview with Good Evening Ghana Official, Ibrahim blamed the police for the death of the two people who were shot during the protest because it could have been easily prevented.

According to Ibrahim, on the Sunday dawn that Kaaka was attacked, there was an eye-witness who saw the incident and went to wake Kaaka's wife up.

He further explained that every information that the police needed to make arrests quickly were provided for them but they dragged their feet, claiming that the suspect was a mad man.

"An eye witness who lives in Kaaka's house saw everything and told his wife about it. She was also the one who called Kaaka's wife that dawn. Also, on Monday morning, she and her husband reported at the police station but no arrests were made".

Ibrahim alleged that the case was being handled by a CID at Ejura called Ken and if arrests had been made, the youth would not be incited to become tyrant, which led to the clash with military personnel.

The latest news on the Ejura shooting has been that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo directed the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery to scrutinize the factors that led to the death of activists, Ibrahim Mohammed and the two other victims.

According to a statement signed by the acting Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin, the minister has ten days to submit the report.

