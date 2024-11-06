Aston Villa Concede Strange Penalty in Bizarre Champions League Moment Against Brugge
- Aston Villa experienced one of the most unusual penalty calls in Champions League history during their clash with Club Brugge
- What seemed like a routine play quickly turned chaotic, resulting in a penalty that left fans and players baffled
- Villa, who had kept a clean sheet in their Champions League return prior to this game, were left questioning the call
Premier League side Aston Villa conceded one of the most unusual penalties in Champions League history during their clash against Club Brugge on Wednesday night.
Heading into the game in Belgium, Villa had kept clean sheets in their previous three group stage matches against Young Boys, Bayern Munich, and Bologna.
But their streak was broken in the most unexpected way early in the second half.
After Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez passed the ball to Tyrone Mings, who was setting up to take a goal-kick, Mings picked up the ball with his hands and placed it on the six-yard line.
This moment of confusion led referee Tobias Stieler to interpret the action as the goal-kick already being taken.
He immediately awarded a penalty, sparking controversy.
Brugge captain Hans Vanaken made no mistake from the spot, putting Brugge ahead in a contentious fashion.
The decision echoed a similar incident from last season’s Champions League clash between Arsenal and Bayern, where Gabriel inadvertently picked up a pass from David Raya inside the penalty area.
The confusion surrounding these situations continues to raise questions about consistency in officiating such plays.
