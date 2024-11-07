Gloria Sarfo, in an interview, addressed critics who questioned why she was still unmarried as a celebrity

The actress denied claims that she and other female actresses were not interested in getting married

Gloria Sarfo said that only 'bad boys' are the bold ones who approach her and most Ghanaian actresses

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has opened up about some of the challenges of finding a partner for marriage as a female celebrity.

Gloria Sarfo addresses marriage criticisms

In an interview with media personality Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Gloria Sarfo denied critics' claims that she and her single female colleagues in the movie industry were not interested in getting married.

The actress said that she and many Ghanaian actresses fully commit themselves to their partners whenever they enter romantic relationships.

Gloria Sarfo noted that she was once involved in a serious relationship which almost ended in marriage, but her partner brought public scrutiny to it with some of his utterances.

She said that following that experience, she decided never to make her relationships public and would secretly tie the knot without the people's knowledge.

Gloria Sarfo admitted that she and he fellow female actresses mostly receive romantic proposals from 'bad boys' whom she insisted are not interested in committing to serious relationships.

She said:

"In as much as we all want to get married, it is rather unfortunate that the men who are bold enough to approach most of us are the bad boys. They are interested in hit and run."

The actress added that she and other screen sirens experience challenges in finding good men who are interested in marrying and treating them right.

Gloria Sarfo's remarks stir reactions

Gloria Sarfo's remarks triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

amanor_kingsley commented:

"Why should someone getting married be your problem? Eii Ghana fuo ni Asem."

jane4reall said:

"Marriage is not for the weak or everyone, period."

oobedhopes_ commented:

"No, it’s not true…MAYBE you are the bad lady and hit-and-run lady. Men are good people. I’m sure most guys who approach you are good. How do you know, though?"

lorelle_ink said:

"One day it’ll happen."

the_ship_dealer commented:

"I’ll add her to my wives if she’s ok."

