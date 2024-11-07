Otto Addo has named his squad for the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers against Angola and Niger later this month

Interestingly, Thomas Partey and Andre Ayew had no space in his 25-man list for the must-win games

Ghana will face Angola in Luanda on November 15, followed by a home fixture against Niger three days later at the Accra Sports Stadium

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has announced a 25-man squad for Ghana’s pivotal final qualifying matches against Angola and Niger later this month.

The squad, unveiled at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Conference Room on Thursday, features a blend of seasoned international players and emerging local talents.

Otto Addo excluded Thomas Partey and Andre Ayew from his 25-man list for the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers against Angola and Niger. Photos by DeFodi Images, David Ramos - FIFA and Fantasista.

Otto Addo's squad for 2025 AFCON Qualifiers

Key figures such as Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Kudus, Inaki Williams, and Jordan Ayew are set to anchor Ghana’s efforts in these decisive games.

Addo’s lineup also taps into the Ghana Premier League, with Isaac Afful (FC Samartex), Emmanuel Antwi (Asante Kotoko), and Razak Simpson (Nations FC) all making the cut.

Despite the squad's strength, several notable absences have raised questions as Addo steers Ghana toward a spot in the 2025 AFCON.

Top 5 players excluded from Otto Addo's squad

Here’s a closer look at five prominent players left out of the team for this month’s Angola and Niger encounters:

5. Abdul Mumin

The Rayo Vallecano centre-back has been an essential figure in La Liga this season, logging 905 minutes in 11 appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

Although thriving in Spain, Mumin’s recent history with the Black Stars has been turbulent.

A costly error in Ghana’s initial 2025 AFCON Qualifiers match against Angola marked his second-to-last appearance, leading to his omission this time around.

4. Mohammed Salisu

Salisu’s absence stems from a lingering injury.

A hamstring issue, sustained during Ghana’s 2-0 defeat to Sudan, has kept the towering defender sidelined, affecting his club AS Monaco’s defensive stability.

Salisu’s absence from Addo’s selection was expected as he continues his recovery.

3. Majeed Ashimeru

Ashimeru, known for his technical skill, remains one of the most consistently overlooked players.

Despite his contributions at Anderlecht and his reliable performances in a Black Stars shirt, he seems not to fit into Addo’s tactical vision.

The 27-year-old warmed the bench in last month’s Sudan doubleheader and will also sit out the Angola and Niger doubleheader as Addo opts for different midfield options.

2. Andre Ayew

For many, Andre Ayew’s national team journey seems uncertain under Otto Addo’s leadership.

The Ghana captain has not been called up since Addo’s appointment in March, despite featuring regularly for Ligue 1 club Le Havre.

With Ayew missing this round of call-ups, it appears increasingly unlikely he’ll make a comeback without a major shift in the Black Stars’ dynamics.

1. Thomas Partey

Partey’s omission, perhaps the most surprising, follows his 'unexplained' absence in Ghana’s last AFCON Qualifier matches against Sudan.

Despite returning to full fitness and regular play with Arsenal, Addo left the influential midfielder out.

Explaining the decision, Addo shared, as quoted by Adomfmonline:

“I had a confidential talk with Thomas. I am the coach who always wants to protect the players. The whole point for me was getting the understanding... he wanted to come, but I made it quite clear why he’s not coming.”

As Ghana braces for these crucial qualifiers, Addo’s selection reflects both his strategy and the trust he places in emerging players, balancing experience with a forward-thinking approach.

The coming games will reveal whether these choices pay off as the Black Stars aim to secure their path to the AFCON.

Otto Addo changes leadership at Black Stars

Meanwhile, Black Stars coach Otto Addo has changed the team's leadership ahead of the final two matches in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Addo has named Leicester City forward Jordan Ayew as captain for the upcoming games against Angola and Niger.

Kudus sighted drinking Kivo Gari

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus seems to have taken his additional two-game ban from the English FA in his stride as his return to action is prolonged following his red card against Tottenham Hotspurs.

In a video posted on his Instagram story, Kudus was spotted drinking a popular Ghanaian beverage called Gari while listening to the song of one of his favourite artists, Kwesi Arthur.

