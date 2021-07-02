• New photos of actor Majid Michel has popped up on the internet and fans have reacted

• Some have said the actor is becoming old, perhaps because of his grey hair

• He was with his colleague, Chris Attoh, whom he calls brother and the love they showed each other was great

Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel, has not been seen for a while now on social media as compared with the first.

His latest photos and videos that have surfaced on the internet have got fans reacting massively.

Some are of the view that he is becoming old, and this should not be an issue because day in and day out, everyone grows older.

Perhaps, Majid’s grey hair is what is making his fans arrive at this conclusion.

The 40-year-old actor was with his colleague Chris Attoh, whom he revealed in the caption that he has not seen in six years.

In a video, the two actors shared a warm hug amid laughter and smiles. Clearly, they missed each other so much prior to their meeting.

Reaction

Here are some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh

tinamall_fabricarenagh: “U dey grow old oooo.”

truly_turi: “How sweet.”

millicentgurah: “Is been so long.”

iameugeniapieterson: “His smile.”

rosy_agyapong: “The last vid is pure love.”

kaffy_anike: “Majid tell him to come and film the continuation of fifty the series, thanks.”

fresh_majid: “My role model@majidmichel”

Last seen in the news

Majid was last in the news when he joined his colleagues to attend the wedding of Yvonne Okoro’s younger sister, Roseline Okoro.

He also trended massively when Yvonne Nelson shared a throwback photo to mark his 40th birthday in 2020.

Mercy Asiedu

In other news, Kumawood actress, Mercy Asiedu, has transformed into a young girl, according to photos published earlier by YEN.com.gh.

The photos show Mercy’s overall change in appearance, looking slimmer and more sophisticated.

Fans have showered praises on her and called her a blessed woman as they have admired her so much.

