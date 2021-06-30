• Actress Nana Akua Addo has 'cried' over an unedited photo of her VGMA red carpet dress hitting online

• She wondered who could have done that to her as she shared the photo on her Instagram page

• Her colleague actress, Fella Makafui, has been enraged by the photo and has called whoever is behind it “stupid”

An unedited photo of Nana Akua Addo’s VGMA red carpet dress has dropped online and this has got the actress 'crying.'

The photo makes her look laughable as compared to the original dress she wore on the day.

Addo wore a short red ball gown that had the back extended to cover the floor.

Being the queen of red carpet as she is known, some people have reacted to her 2021 VGMA outfit and described it as a miss this time.

Reaction

Fella Makafui, her colleague actress, has gone angry over the unedited photo and called whoever is behind it stupid.

She wrote plainly: “Smh . this is the stupid thing they always do just to make fun of people…”

But some fans were quick to respond to Fella with their own conclusions.

Cindy, for instance, said the photo is the same Nana Akua but she looks different in it because it is unedited.

cinda_styles_official: “@fellamakafui nut fella this was taken from a tv n that's how she actually looked compared to the one on the left .. we all knw professional pix are edited compared to the real one.”

Dela also made her views known:

delalivybe: “@cinda_styles_official she looked better on the tv than the photo shoot...let’s stop dis.”

Myzz wanted to know why Nana Akua’s shoes were different in the two photos:

myzz.dee.503: “Why is the heels different though?”

The actress gave an answer:

nanaakuaaddo: “@myzz.dee.503 I broke my heels.”

Myzz was clear that the photo is not Photoshop:

myzz.dee.503: “@nanaakuaaddo oohkk I thought they edited the pic y placing ur head on someone’s body.”

2021 VGMA Highlight

At the 2021 VGMA, KiDi won a total of four awards, including EP of the Year, Highlife, and Best Afropop/Afrobeat Song.

He had hoped to win the ultimate Artiste of the Year but that went to gospel musician, Diana Hamilton.

Eno Barony also beat the likes of Sarkodie and Medikal to win the Best Rap Performance.

Another thing that made the headline at the 2021 VGMA was Nana Ama McBrown joining her ex-lover, Okyeame Kwame, on stage during his performance.

Source: Yen