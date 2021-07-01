Popular Kumawood actress, Mercy Asiedu, has stunned fans with some photos of her looking young and full of swag.

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Scrutiny at the photos shows a massive transformation in the actress’ overall appearance and her fans have taken notice of this.

The actress is obviously taking good care of herself and this is clear from the way she looks healthy and glowing in the photos.

A collage of Mercy Asiedu. Photo credit: @oheneyere_mercyasiedu/Instagram

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh brings you eight of the photos of the beautiful Mercy Asiedu.

1. Mercy looking young, fresh, all excited, and full of swag:

2. She proved with this photo that age is just a number:

3. Smart behind the console:

4. A young at heart mother:

5. Young at heart:

6. Always happy:

7. Swag-on mama:

8. Smiling at the camera:

Reactions

The photos have earned the actress massive praises on social media as her fans have hailed her.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh here:

odoba65: "Only your smile dey kill me lah moma"

mhinabhae: "Sweet sixteen."

____afia: "Eishh mummy, you are blessed."

frank.boateng_: "Marvellous."

she_loves_stonebwoyb: "My super woman."

anitagyeman: "Beautiful Queen."

iam.adwoa_sika_papabi: "Beautiful Nana yere."

derbyakrong: "Favor,happiness, joy,abundant grace and gratitude."

anitagyeman: "Awwww beautiful Queen."

ofori5365: "U look cute mummy."

detta_gal_dossted: "My mummy with the swag."

boatengstephaine: "Fantastic Queen."

ohemaa3904: "Very exciting."

auntiegrace2006: "More swag."

bantieko: "So sweet is the swag for me."

Luxurious lifestyle

Meanwhile, Mercy Asiedu was in the news some time ago for flaunting her plush living room.

In the photos published by YEN.com.gh, the hall is painted as white as snow as if angels live there.

There are luxurious household items, including working air conditioning and flat-screen television.

The actress’ furniture gives the perfect complement to her room – also white. YEN.com.gh’s prying eyes captured a portrait of her husband laid against the wall.

Nana Akua Addo

In other news, an unedited photo of actress Nana Akua Addo's VGMA dress has popped up on the internet.

Fella Makafui has gone angry and called whoever is behind the photo stupid, as some have described it as ugly.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen News