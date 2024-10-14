Actor and TV personality Akrobeto has shared his experience after riding the new Kantanka Onantefo vehicle

The Kumawood star was obsessed with the vehicle's luxurious interior and its new features

Fans thronged the comments section to share their two cents about the actor's review

Kantanka Automobile, founded by Apostle Kojo Safo Kantanka, has released a new edition of its flagship line, Onatefo SUV.

Ghanaian actor Akrobeto recently took the car out for a ride for the first time and shared his experience on social media.

Kumawood star Akrobeto takes Kantanka's new Onantefo SUV for a ride. Photo source: Instagram/UTVOfficial

The Onantefo SUV is part of the brand's new vehicle line, which promises a new era of safety, connectivity, performance, sustainability, and personalised comfort.

According to the manufacturer, the vehicle comes with an intelligent 2.0T GDI Turbocharged engine and a CVT 8-speed transmission similar to the 2021 GMC Syclone and the 2017 Rolls Royce. Dawn.

Kmawood star Akrobeto has been a staunch fan of Kantanka Automobile's made-in-Ghana vehicles. In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Akrobeto was spotted swooning over Onantefo's luxurious interior and advanced infotainment systems.

Fans react to Akrobeto's review

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Akrobeto's first encounter with Kantanka's new SUV.

@DentYaw said:

"Please people should inform kantaka to do okada for the boiz and he should stop doing expensive cars"

@Daneeeeeee123 remarked:

"After the ad, he will hop in a venza and drive away. Even his son drives different car brands."

@VrrVRR20 wrote:

"This is not outsourcing, this is a complete Chinese car with Kantaka logo the fuuls are not ready to discuss the truth, they always want to be lied to. Do you wonder why the owner of the company and his children ride in other brands of cars and not their own cars?"

@Officer_Hai911 noted:

"This is a Chinese vehicles called VGV U75 . Kantaka is only assembled and rebranded in Ghana 🇬🇭"

Arko John Derrick commented:

"Interior:range Rover plus Mercedes Benz all in one...interesting. First of all, I like to thank them for their several projects but my advice for them is to project one car that will break the market to give them exposure then they can introduce other cars."

Boadi Kwame Nyansaboakwa Martinson added:

"Katanka should start making saloon cars that average Ghanaian can buy. I don't know why their focus is on big cars and aeroplane like cars.. His son hardly uses his father's cars. How then will we be convinced to buy??"

Akrobeto spotted with Rita Dominic

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shirley Frimpong Manso's Sparrow Pictures had announced its new film project, which features Nollywood star Rita Dominic.

The actress joined several film stars, including Akrobeto, who earned significant praise from his Nigerian colleague.

