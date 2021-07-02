Kaaka was not murdered because of #FixTheCountry - DCOP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

The police have said the death of Ibrahim 'Kaaka' Mohammed is not tied to his life as a #FixTheCountry activist

In a new interview with TV3, DCOP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah of the Ghana Police Service stated that evidence does not support the assertion

She added that full details of the investigation will be shared with the public at a point

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

DCOP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, the Director-General, Welfare of the Ghana Police Service, has pushed back against claims that Ibrahim 'Kaaka' Mohammed was killed because of his involvement in the #FixTheCountry campaign.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, she stated that evidence gathered so far by the service does not support the widely held belief.

Kaaka wasn't murdered because of #FixTheCountry - DCOP Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah. Photo source: Facebook (Ghana Police Service, Macho Kaaka)

Source: Facebook

Mohammed was attacked by an unknown mob on Saturday, June 26, 2021, and died on Monday, June 28, 2021. Many assumed the attack and his death were a result of his life as an activist.

In the interview, she stated that their findings so far doesn't back those assertions.

"In terms of Ejura, Kaaka's murder. IGP told them that, they gave the impression that nothing was being done and that the person was attacked by people who were angry that he is an outspoken person and all that," said Addo Danquah.

"But [the] investigation has revealed that it is actually not the case and that because the case is still under investigation, he doesn't want to compromise the investigation by disclosing whatever that we've done at this stage and that at the appropriate time, whatever investigation would have come out, and will be made available to the general public."

Skip to 1 minute 51 seconds to watch DCOP Addo-Danquah talk about the 'Kaaka' case

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

BACKGROUND

Ibrahim Muhammed, a 40-year-old father of six was murdered in cold blood by unknown persons outside his residence at Ejura in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Sahada Hudu, the deceased's wife, said he had received warnings regarding his activism from a person she knows. However, her attempts to stop him from getting himself in danger proved futile as he continued with his advocacy.

Following his death, the youth of Ejura embarked on a demonstration seeking answers from authorities.

It ended in a shooting by security personnel and the death of two people.

Sadia Abubakar, the sister of Abdul Nasir Yussif, has demanded justice following the death of her brother who was shot and killed during the protest by the youth in Ejura Sekyedumase in the Ashanti Region.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen